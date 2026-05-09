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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana LATEST Weather Update: Heat, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Likely Across States
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana may experience heat, humidity, thunderstorms and gusty winds on May 9. Several districts are likely to receive light to moderate rain alongside lightning activity and soaring temperatures.
Hyderabad Faces Heat and Thunderstorm Threat
Dark clouds hovered above Hyderabad as residents braced for a mix of heat and sudden thunderstorms on Friday. Temperatures are expected to remain high despite chances of evening showers. Gusty winds and lightning activity may affect traffic and outdoor movement.
Gusty Winds Sweep Across Telangana
Several parts of Telangana witnessed partly cloudy skies with strong winds building through the afternoon. Weather officials have warned of possible lightning strikes and scattered rain in isolated pockets. Humid conditions are likely to continue across many districts.
Rain Brings Brief Relief from Rising Temperatures
Light rain and thunderstorm activity are expected to provide temporary relief from intense heat in Telangana. Day temperatures may still hover close to 40°C in some regions. Residents have been advised to remain indoors during lightning spells and strong winds.
Amaravati Braces for Rain and Strong Winds
Amaravati is likely to witness partly cloudy conditions with spells of rain and thunderstorms later in the day. High temperatures combined with humidity may create uncomfortable weather conditions. Strong surface winds could disrupt normal outdoor activities in some areas.
Coastal Andhra May Receive Heavy Showers
Cloud formations intensified over coastal Andhra Pradesh as forecasts predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in several districts. The showers may offer relief from persistent summer heat. Fishermen and commuters have been urged to remain cautious during rough weather conditions.
Rayalaseema Awaits Cooler Weather Spell
Parts of Rayalaseema are expected to receive scattered rain accompanied by thunder and gusty winds. The changing weather pattern may bring slight cooling after days of soaring temperatures. Residents have been advised to stay alert during sudden thunderstorms and lightning activity.
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