AITC alleges its party worker, Asim Roy, was murdered in South 24 Parganas on May 4 during vote counting. The party's fact-finding team uncovered the incident, blaming BJP-backed elements for a systemic breakdown of law and order and police inaction.

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Sunday alleged that one of its party workers was killed in South 24 Parganas on May 4, during the counting of votes for the Assembly elections.

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In an X post, the party said that the victim identified as Asim Roy was targeted and murdered in broad daylight within the Baruipur Purba Assembly Constituency. According to the party, the incident came to light through a fact-finding team of the party.

TMC Alleges 'Collapse of Accountability'

They further added that their fact-finding team, which was constituted to inspect post-poll violence areas, has "uncovered SHOCKING and GRUESOME DETAILS." The ruling party said that this incident was not "political violence", but as part of a larger, systemic breakdown of law and order perpetuated by BJP "backed elements".

"On 4th May, our worker Asim Roy was brutally beaten to death at Kholaghata More under Baruipur Purba Assembly Constituency in South 24 Parganas. What makes this even more horrifying is the allegation that, despite complaints being lodged, the police failed to take any action! A life has been lost. A family has been shattered. And yet, silence and inaction continue to shield those responsible. This is not merely political violence - this is the complete collapse of accountability and the dangerous normalisation of terror unleashed by @BJP4Bengal-backed elements," the post said.

Mamata Banerjee Forms Committee, Warns Centre

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee announced the formation of a fact-finding committee to investigate the violence-hit areas. "We have decided to form a fact-finding committee of 10 members that will be visiting the violence-hit areas. The committee will have 5 MPs too," she said.

She also alleged an attack on the TMC headquarters and warned the Centre that they too will go through the same ordeal once they are out of power. Banerjee said, "They even tried to capture the TMC Headquarters yesterday. Stones were pelted at Abhishek's office...You cannot torture like this. If you torture people, please understand that when you are not in power in the Centre, you will have to face the same battle. History will repeat itself. What happened in Bengal is black history. We condemn the attitude of the villain Election Commission, biased."