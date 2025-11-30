- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather: Cyclone Ditwah is gradually approaching. The meteorological department says its impact will be clearly felt on the Telugu states along with Tamil Nadu. They are warning that there is possibility of heavy rains
Change in Cyclone Ditwah's direction
Cyclone Ditwah, now in the Bay of Bengal, is moving north. Its impact will be felt in TN, AP, and Telangana. It's unlikely to make landfall in TN and may change course to move south.
Heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh
Widespread rains are expected in Andhra Pradesh from Nov 30 to Dec 2. Heavy rains will hit coastal areas, including Tirupati, Nellore, Guntur, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam.
As for Telangana
Telangana may see light showers Sunday, with heavy rain possible Monday. A yellow alert is issued for Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Nagarkurnool. Colder weather is expected.
Wind speed will increase
Wind speeds in the Bay of Bengal will be 46 km/h. Cyclone Ditwah will bring winds up to 30 km/h in AP and 26 km/h in Telangana. Fishermen are warned to stay ashore due to high waves.
What will the temperatures be like?
Daytime temperatures in both states will be around 26°C. Night temperatures will be 19°C in Telangana and 22°C in AP. Humidity will be high, especially at night in both states.
