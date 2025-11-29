BJP leader Manoj Tiwari hit out at Jamiat chief Maulana Mahmood Madani's remarks, calling them provocative. He said India is the safest for Muslims. Madani had questioned the judiciary's independence and raised concerns over minority safety in India.

BJP leader and MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday criticised Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani over his recent remarks in Bhopal, calling them unacceptable and provocative. Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "Someone giving such threats can only be a person of criminal nature."

He added that India has always ensured safety and equal opportunity for all communities, including Muslims. "If there is any place in the world where our brothers and sisters of the Muslim community are safest and facilitated, it is India," he said.

Tiwari said attempts to create fear or division through such statements would not succeed and stressed that peace and harmony should be maintained.

Madani Questions Judiciary, Alleges Minorities Targeted

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani on Saturday expressed concern over India's judicial and social conditions, alleging that constitutional rights are being undermined and minority communities are being targeted.

Criticism of Judiciary's Independence

Speaking at the National Governing Body meeting in Bhopal, Madani questioned the independence of the judiciary, citing cases like Babri Masjid and triple talaq. He stated that the Supreme Court should be considered "supreme" only if it upholds the Constitution and the law.

"After the verdict on Babri Masjid, triple talaq and several other matters, it seems that courts are functioning under the Government's pressure for a few years now...We have several instances before that have raised questions on the character of courts... The Supreme Court is eligible to be called supreme only when it follows the Constitution and when it upholds the law. If it doesn't do that, it doesn't deserve to be called 'Supreme'," Madani said.

On 'Bulldozer Actions' and Mob Lynching

He highlighted issues like bulldozer actions, mob lynching, and seizure of Waqf properties, which have made Muslims feel unsafe.

'Murda Kaum' Remark on Vande Mataram

Madani also criticised anti-conversion laws, saying they undermine the right to freedom of religion. He also commented on Vande Mataram, saying that surrendering communities are "murda kaum", while living communities face challenges head-on.

The Jamiat president further said, "...'Murda kaum' do not get involved in difficulties. They surrender. They will be told to recite Vande Mataram and they will begin doing so at once. That is the sign of a 'murda kaum'. If it is 'zinda kaum', morale will have to be boosted and the situation will have to be met head-on..." (ANI)