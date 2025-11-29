- Home
Flash Flood: Another cyclone is threatening Andhra Pradesh. The Ditwah disaster, which has already caused massive damage in Sri Lanka, is now heading towards Andhra Pradesh. As a result, there's a chance of extremely heavy rains in several areas.
Cyclone 'Ditwah' in the Bay of Bengal
Cyclone 'Ditwah' in the Bay of Bengal is moving fast. It's now 80 km from Trincomalee, 330 km from Puducherry, and 430 km from Chennai, the weather department said.
Sudden floods in South AP
Flash flood warnings are issued for Nellore, Chittoor, and Kadapa districts for the next 24 hours. Strong 50 km/h winds are expected in coastal areas this afternoon.
By Sunday
The cyclone will hit North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra coasts by Sunday morning. Heavy rain is expected in several districts of South Telangana on Sunday.
As a severe depression
Cyclone 'Ditwah' will become a severe depression by Sunday, hitting Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra. Heavy rain is expected in Chittoor and Tirupati districts.
Key instructions for fishermen and public
Disaster Management MD Prakhar Jain warned fishermen to stay out of the sea until Tuesday. Coastal residents and farmers are urged to be cautious and follow official advice.
