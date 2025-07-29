Image Credit : PTI

As for Telangana, rain is expected in several parts of the state on Tuesday. Most areas will experience cloudy weather. However, the Meteorological Department predicts light rather than heavy rainfall.

At the same time, the intensity of sunshine is expected to increase in some areas, leading to a slight rise in temperatures.

According to the Telangana Weatherman, the weather in most parts of the state is likely to remain dry, but there might be 5-10 minutes of light rain in the evening. Similar weather is expected in Hyderabad. Strong winds, gusting up to 45 kmph, are possible in some areas.