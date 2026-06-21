UP Weather Update: Severe heatwave conditions continue across several cities including Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Varanasi. Temperatures remain high, while residents are waiting for relief as the forecast hints at possible weather changes in the coming days.

The weather in Uttar Pradesh on June 21, 2026, will be a mixed bag across different districts. Many parts of Purvanchal and Central UP will continue to reel under intense heat and a heatwave. However, some districts might see partly cloudy skies and thunderstorms. According to the weather department's forecast, cities like Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Banda, and Ballia could see temperatures hitting 41 to 43 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Agra and Gorakhpur might get some slight relief. Here’s a look at what the IMD weather forecast says for major UP cities today.

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Heatwave grips Purvanchal; caution advised in Ballia and Varanasi

In Ballia, the maximum temperature is expected to be 41°C and the minimum 29°C on June 21. A heatwave warning is in place here. Varanasi is also likely to face a heatwave with temperatures around 41°C. Gorakhpur will have clear skies, but the temperature could reach 39°C. The weather department has also predicted that the heatwave's impact will increase in Gorakhpur on June 22 and 23.

No relief from the heat in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Prayagraj

There's no relief from the heat in sight for these major cities. The capital, Lucknow, could see temperatures climb to 42°C, with clear skies and heatwave conditions. Kanpur also has a heatwave warning, with the maximum temperature expected to hit 43°C. In Prayagraj, the heatwave will continue for the next four days, and the temperature is likely to stay around 43°C. People have been advised to avoid stepping out in the afternoon.

Banda to be the hottest spot in Bundelkhand

Banda will be one of the hottest districts in the state. The maximum temperature here is likely to be 43°C on June 21. The heatwave is expected to continue until June 24, after which the temperature might see a slight drop.

How will the weather be in Agra, Bareilly, and Meerut?

Agra is expected to have mainly clear weather with the temperature at 41°C. However, some light rain and thunderstorm activity might be recorded on June 20. Bareilly and Meerut will also have mostly clear skies. The maximum temperature in both districts is expected to be between 39 and 40°C, and there are no warnings for now.

Clouds to increase over Ayodhya and Basti

The weather department has indicated sunny weather for the entire week in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, Basti might see some normal cloud cover on June 21. There's a chance of light rain or drizzle with thunderstorms on June 22 and 23, which could bring the temperature down to 39°C.

UP weather trend for the next 5 days: When will relief come?

According to the weather department, the heat and heatwave conditions will persist in most parts of Uttar Pradesh until June 24. From June 25, there are signs of increasing cloud cover and some rain in parts of Eastern UP, like Gorakhpur, Ballia, and Basti. This could lead to a drop in temperature by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

Advisory for residents