Over 6,000 candidates appear for the NEET-UG re-examination in Dehradun amid strict security. While aspirants express anxiety, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wished students well and expressed faith in the NTA for a smooth conduct.

More than 6,000 candidates are eligible to appear in the NEET (UG) re-examination at 16 examination centres across Dehradun on Sunday, with the district administration enforcing strict security measures for the smooth conduct of the competitive test. Special restrictions have been imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) within a 200-metre radius of all examination centres and surrounding areas as part of the security arrangements.

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Candidates arriving at the examination centres expressed a mix of hope and anxiety ahead of the re-examination. One of the aspirants, Sandhya, said she was apprehensive about the difficulty level of the paper this time despite. "My preparation was better last time, but I don't know how tough the NEET level will be this time, so I'm a bit scared. The paper was easy and it was good last time. This time, I don't know how the paper will be," she said.

Union Minister Conveys Best Wishes, Expresses Faith in System

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday expressed his faith in the National Testing Agency, state governments and people in the education sector and conveyed his best wishes to students sitting for the NEET-UG exam, stating that they should appear in the test without worry and fear. He said nearly 22 lakh students will appear in the NEET re-exam to be conducted on Sunday.

"NEET-UG re-examination is going to take place today. I have complete faith in the NTA, all the state governments, the district administrations, the Indian education sector, and especially in India's students. Nearly 22 lakh students will be taking the NEET exam shortly. Sit fearlessly, without worry, and you will definitely do well. This is my best wish to the students. They have faith in India's system and will continue to have it. May this unwavering faith remain," Pradhan told reporters.

"On this occasion, as a parent, as a social worker, I request you: Please do not jeopardise the future of India's new generation. Let no one make a mockery of it. Let us not do anything that will impact the mental health of the children. In a few hours, the children are going to take the exam," he added.

The Union Minister said nothing should be done that detracts students and took veiled potshots at BJP's political opponents. "In the past, some so-called responsible people in India have behaved in this manner. They treated children with ulterior motives and ill intentions. If you are responsible, if you consider yourself a true citizen of India, if you represent the people of India, please take responsibility. Don't cause any further hardship or suffering to the children of India. This is our request to you," he said.

CBSE Results Update

The Union Minister also said that remaining CBSE results will be announced soon. "Not only will the NEET exam be held today, but the remaining CBSE results will also be released very soon. Results for approximately 15,50,000 out of 17,00,000 students have already been released. Those who applied for re-evaluation, re-assessment, and re-verification are almost complete. The CBSE will publish them soon. We will not allow any disruption to the children. We assure you of this today," he said.

More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad. (ANI)