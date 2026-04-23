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Alwar To Delhi Horror: How Police Tracked House Help In Brutal Rape-Murder Case of IRS Officer's Daughter
Rahul Meena was dismissed from his employer’s home after his betting habits and money misuse came to light. Police say he often took cash for errands but failed to pay shopkeepers, instead buying goods on credit. He also borrowed money locally.
Alwar-Delhi horror: Two brutal attacks in 12 hours
A shocking case has emerged from Rajasthan and Delhi, where a 23-year-old man is accused of committing two serious crimes within just 12 hours. The accused, Rahul Meena, allegedly raped his neighbour in Alwar and then travelled to Delhi, where he is accused of raping and murdering a 22-year-old woman, the daughter of an IRS officer.
Police say the crimes happened between late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, raising serious concerns about safety and monitoring of repeat offenders.
First attack in Alwar
According to police, the first crime took place in Rajasthan’s Alwar district at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday. The accused allegedly entered his neighbour’s house, pushed her, and assaulted her.
He is accused of covering her mouth, strangling her, and throwing her to the floor before raping her. The victim also reported that he bit her at several places.
Before leaving around 11 pm, he allegedly threatened her, warning her not to tell anyone. He reportedly said he would kill her and her family if she spoke out.
An FIR was registered by Alwar Police after the woman filed a complaint.
Second attack in Delhi
Just hours later, the accused travelled to Delhi. Police say he reached a housing society in Amar Colony, in south-east Delhi, around 6:30 am.
At about 6:39 am, he allegedly entered the home of his former employer. The victim, a 22-year-old engineering graduate preparing for UPSC exams, was alone at home as her parents had gone to the gym.
The accused left the house around 7:30 am.
When the parents returned at about 8 am, they found their daughter lying in a pool of blood. Her clothes were torn, and she was partially unclothed from the waist down. The house appeared disturbed, with items scattered.
Preliminary investigation suggests she may have been raped and then strangled, possibly using a mobile phone charger cable. However, police said confirmation of sexual assault will depend on the medical report.
A case of rape, murder, and robbery has been registered.
How police tracked the accused
Delhi Police quickly formed 15 teams to track the suspect.
CCTV cameras played a key role. Footage from the society gate and building entrance showed the accused entering and later leaving the area.
Police tracked the direction in which he fled and identified an auto-rickshaw he boarded. The driver was located and questioned. He told police he had dropped the accused at a hotel.
VIDEO | IRS officer's daughter murder: Joint CP (Southern Range), Delhi Police, Vijay Kumar says, "We have apprehended the accused, and investigation is currently underway. Just yesterday, he committed a crime for which a rape case was registered against him in Alwar. He was… pic.twitter.com/HNuSwsrZkU
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 22, 2026
Using this information, police reached the hotel and arrested him.
CCTV footage raises suspicion
Investigators found that the accused appeared to change his clothes after the crime.
He was seen entering the complex wearing a yellow shirt and black trousers. About an hour later, he was seen leaving in white trousers and a full-sleeve yellow T-shirt.
दिल्ली में IRSअधिकारी की बेटी के हत्यारोपी ने राजस्थान में भी किया था दुष्कर्म,दो दोस्त थे साथ
अमर कॉलोनी मर्डर केस में आरोपी राहुल मीणा की फोटो सामने आई है. बताया जा रहा कि वह अलवर में छेड़छाड़ की एक और वारदात में शामिल पाया गया,. दिल्ली पुलिस की टीम अलवर पहुंचकर जांच कर रही ह https://t.co/RwkpB2V00Dpic.twitter.com/IAKMCZoRlb
— Journalist Ravendra kumar (@Chhotukingoffi1) April 22, 2026
He was also carrying a black backpack. Police believe he may have changed clothes and briefly stopped at a nearby park before escaping.
Why he was dismissed from the job
Rahul Meena had earlier worked at the victim’s house as a helper for nearly a year. He got the job through a recommendation from another officer.
However, the family later dismissed him after noticing unusual behaviour linked to money.
Police say he had betting habits and needed money. He allegedly took cash from the family for errands but did not pay shopkeepers. Instead, he bought items on credit, according to a report by India Today.
2 days. 2 rape cases. 1 murder.
A 22 year old UPSC aspirant found dead in East of Kailash, Delhi.
Police suspect sexual assault. Strangled with a phone charger.
19 year old ex domestic help arrested from Dwarka.
He was removed from the house a month ago over money issues.
Police… pic.twitter.com/LihtQol6Os
— Sapna Madan (@sapnamadan) April 23, 2026
When the family discovered this, they ended his employment.
Investigation continues
Police are continuing their investigation to confirm all details, including the exact sequence of events and forensic evidence.
The case has raised serious concerns about background checks for domestic workers and the need for better safety systems in residential areas.
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