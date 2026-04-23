According to police, the first crime took place in Rajasthan’s Alwar district at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday. The accused allegedly entered his neighbour’s house, pushed her, and assaulted her.

He is accused of covering her mouth, strangling her, and throwing her to the floor before raping her. The victim also reported that he bit her at several places.

Before leaving around 11 pm, he allegedly threatened her, warning her not to tell anyone. He reportedly said he would kill her and her family if she spoke out.

An FIR was registered by Alwar Police after the woman filed a complaint.