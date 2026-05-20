Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant visited the Art of Living centre in Bengaluru for its 45th anniversary celebrations and met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The foundation will also host the Uttar Pradesh Mahotsav, a 4-day cultural event, at its campus.

Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani, along with his son Anant Ambani, visited the Art of Living Foundation International Centre in Bengaluru as part of the foundation's 45th anniversary celebrations. The duo on Tuesday sought blessings from spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and spent time at the campus, which is currently hosting a series of commemorative events marking the milestone anniversary of the organisation.

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Uttar Pradesh Mahotsav in Bengaluru

The foundation is also set to host the Uttar Pradesh Mahotsav at its International Centre in Bengaluru from May 21 to 24, a four-day cultural showcase organised in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Department. According to a press release, the Mahotsav aims to present a vibrant confluence of North Indian cultural traditions in South India, bringing together music, spirituality, dance, cuisine and handicrafts under one platform.

The Mahotsav promises to be a landmark cultural confluence where the serene campus of the Art of Living Foundation will transform into a vibrant celebration of Uttar Pradesh's heritage, spirituality, artistry and flavours -- right in the heart of Bengaluru.

At the centre of this unique initiative is the larger vision inspired by global spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, whose efforts over the years have consistently created platforms where culture, spirituality and communities come together beyond regional boundaries.

For four days, the ashram is expected to transform into a living celebration of devotion, music and art. Folk performances, classical ragas, graceful Kathak recitals, spiritual storytelling, bustling handicraft stalls and the aroma of authentic Uttar Pradesh cuisine will together create an atmosphere that is both deeply rooted in tradition and refreshingly contemporary, a release stated.

Renowned Artists and Cultural Performances

The Mahotsav will feature performances by renowned artists, including Padma Bhushan awardee Pandit Sajan Mishra, celebrated folk singer and Padma Shri awardee Urmila Shrivastava, Ruchi Khare and Geetanjali.

Through music, dance and storytelling, the festival will bring alive the artistic traditions of Banaras, Lucknow, Mathura and Eastern Uttar Pradesh, the release said. From the earthy vibrancy of folk culture to the elegance of Hindustani classical music and Raas-inspired performances celebrating the traditions of Lord Krishna and Lord Rama, the evenings promise to be visually spectacular and emotionally immersive, as per a release.

Immersive Exhibitions and Sacred Geography

But the experience extends far beyond the stage. Visitors will also be able to explore specially curated tourism and spiritual exhibitions showcasing Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, Prayagraj, Deepotsav and the grandeur of the Kumbh Mela. Interactive installations and immersive visual displays are being designed to offer visitors a deeper glimpse into Uttar Pradesh's sacred geography and living heritage in a way that feels engaging, experiential and contemporary.

A Culinary Journey Through Uttar Pradesh

And then comes the food -- undoubtedly one of the festival's biggest attractions. From Mathura peda and Agra petha to spicy dalmoth, namkeen and traditional regional delicacies, the Mahotsav promises an authentic flavour journey through Uttar Pradesh. Adding to the experience, the ashram kitchen will prepare specially curated Uttar Pradesh-style Mahaprasad meals for nearly 2,000 visitors and residents, offering not just a taste of the state but also the warmth and hospitality deeply associated with its traditions.

Showcasing 'One District One Product' Initiative

According to the press release, the festival will also spotlight Uttar Pradesh's ambitious One District One Product (ODOP) initiative under the Department of Industries, MSME, with various stalls expected to showcase the state's iconic crafts and district specialities, including Banarasi silk sarees, Lucknow's Chikankari and rugs & carpets from Mirzapur and Bhadohi, among several other artisanal products.

Deeper Partnership and Lasting Impact

Behind the celebration lies a deeper and more meaningful collaboration. The partnership between The Art of Living Foundation and institutions in Uttar Pradesh has steadily expanded in recent years through spiritual, environmental and community-led initiatives. A major MoU has been proposed between The Art Of Living's Sri Sri Rural Development Programme and the Ayodhya Nagar Nigam Corporation for the restoration of Ayodhya's spiritually significant 108 kunds. Several additional collaborations involving schools, youth empowerment and environmental projects are also currently under discussion, the release further stated.

Adding further significance to the Mahotsav, the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, is expected to visit on May 22, along with several other dignitaries and representatives from various ministries of the state. Speaker of the UP Legislative Assembly, Satish Mahana, visited the Ashram and met Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on May 14.

Organisers believe the Mahotsav is far more than just another state festival. It marks the beginning of a larger conversation -- it's an opportunity to showcase the state's socio-economic growth in the last decade. For four unforgettable days in Bengaluru, Uttar Pradesh will not simply be showcased. It will sing, dance, celebrate -- and completely take over the city's vibe.

Distinguished Visitors for 45-Year Celebrations

As part of the 45-year celebrations, different dignitaries have visited the ashram this month. Some of the names include: Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Ashok Hinduja - Chairman of the Hinduja Group, Niranjan Hiranandani, Managing Director of Hiranandani Group and Nupur Sheoran, world No.1 heavyweight boxer, Actresses Lara Datta and Ankita Lokhande, Kathavachak Indresh, among many others, a release added. (ANI)