BJP Yuva Morcha leader Chetan Tiwari, 30, was critically injured after an attacker allegedly fired five rounds in Lucknow’s Mehndiganj area on Saturday night. CCTV shows the suspect, Vaibhav Vajpayee, opening fire near Chetan’s home. The accused has been taken into custody. Chetan is undergoing treatment at KGMU Trauma Centre.

A serious shooting incident took place in Lucknow on Saturday night when BJP Yuva Morcha leader Chetan Tiwari (30) was attacked outside his home. Police said the incident happened around 8 pm in the Mehndiganj area of Bazar Khala. According to officials, as reported by Bhaskar English, the attacker came on foot and suddenly pointed a pistol at Chetan, who was standing outside his house. The assailant allegedly fired five rounds during the attack. Chetan tried to protect himself by ducking. However, the first bullet hit him in the waist. He fell onto the road.

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Close range firing and threats

Police reports say the attacker then moved closer and fired more shots at short range. These bullets reportedly hit Chetan in the shoulder and neck.

When nearby residents tried to help, the accused allegedly pointed the pistol towards them as well. Out of fear, people stepped back and ran inside their homes.

The attacker fled soon after firing all five rounds.

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CCTV footage reveals details

CCTV cameras installed near the house captured the full incident.

The footage shows the attacker wearing blue jeans and a white shirt. He was carrying a pistol. He walked towards Chetan, fired shots, and then ran away in the same direction he had come from.

The video also shows women and young men nearby running for safety when the firing started.

After the attacker left, local residents rushed to help Chetan. At that time, he was badly injured and covered in blood. He could not stand up on his own. People lifted him carefully and took him to hospital.

Shifted to KGMU trauma centre

With help from local people, Chetan was taken to the KGMU Trauma Center in Lucknow. His condition remains critical.

After news of the shooting spread, many of his supporters and acquaintances gathered at the trauma centre. They demanded immediate arrest of the attacker.

The crowd became loud and created a disturbance. Police officers spent nearly an hour calming the situation.

Security was increased at the hospital to manage the situation.

Accused taken into custody

Police identified the attacker as Vaibhav Vajpayee (30), who reportedly lives in the same neighbourhood as Chetan.

Officials said Vaibhav has been taken into custody and is being questioned. Police suspect that the attack may be linked to an old rivalry between the two men.

According to investigators, Chetan works in hoarding installation, and there was an ongoing dispute between him and Vaibhav. The disagreement is believed to be related to hoardings. Police are examining this angle during the investigation.

Police investigation continues

Bazarkhala police reached the crime scene after receiving information. Station in-charge Brijesh Singh said that no formal complaint had been filed at the time of the initial statement.

Police teams are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas. Officers are checking all possible reasons behind the attack, including past disputes.

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Senior police officials said the investigation is being handled from all angles to ensure proper action.

Tension at the hospital

When DCP West Kamlesh Dixit arrived at KGMU to brief the media, some supporters argued with him. They questioned whether the accused was truly in custody.

The DCP said clearly that Vaibhav was in custody. However, some people continued to shout and did not accept the statement.

After the argument, the DCP left without giving a full press statement. Later, he returned and said that the investigation is ongoing and all aspects are being examined.

Police officials confirmed that further legal action will follow based on evidence. The shooting has created fear in the local area. Residents said they were shocked that such an incident happened in their neighbourhood.

Many people gathered near the crime scene after the attack. The presence of CCTV footage has helped police in identifying the suspect quickly.

Authorities have increased vigilance in the area while investigations continue.