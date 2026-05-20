Keralam's new UDF government, led by CM VD Satheesan, has formed a Department of Senior Citizens Welfare. The first cabinet meeting also hiked pay for ASHA/Anganwadi workers, announced free bus travel for women, and ordered a SIT probe.

The Keralam Government issued an order on Tuesday for the formation of the Department of Senior Citizens Welfare to formulate and implement new welfare schemes for the elderly in the state, as well as to coordinate and execute existing schemes.

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Welfare-Oriented Decisions by New Cabinet

This comes hours after Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan, shortly after taking oath on Monday, led the newly formed government's first Cabinet meeting, where a series of welfare-oriented decisions were announced, focusing on social support and public welfare. Among the key decisions was the announcement of a new department for the elderly. The Cabinet also announced a Rs 3,000 increase in the monthly honorarium of ASHA workers, fulfilling a long-standing demand raised during their protest outside the Secretariat. In addition, the government approved a Rs 1,000 monthly hike for Anganwadi workers and helpers, school cooking staff, pre-primary teachers and ayahs.

Another major decision taken in the first Cabinet meeting was the introduction of free travel for women on KSRTC buses, which will come into effect from June 15 under the government's social welfare commitments.

The Cabinet further constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged attacks on Congress leaders during the 2023 Nava Kerala Yatra led by former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. CM Satheesan said the series of decisions reflects the new government's focus on welfare expansion, social security measures and fulfilling electoral promises made under the UDF's "Indira guarantees" framework, marking its return to power after a decade-long gap.

UDF Assumes Power, Satheesan Takes Oath

Ending a ten-year hiatus, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) officially assumed power in Keralam on Monday. In a grand, packed ceremony held at the Central Stadium in the state capital, 61-year-old VD Satheesan took the oath of office and secrecy as the state's 13th Chief Minister.

At a grand ceremony at the Central Stadium in the State capital, after a rendition of the Vande Mataram and the Jana Mana Gana, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to 61-year-old Satheesan and his entire cabinet of ministers in a stadium that was packed, with spectators lining the road to the stadium.

Cabinet Composition

Along with Satheesan, the Keralam Governor also swore in 20 ministers, which included 14 first-time ministers, two women and two representatives from the Scheduled Caste community. Congress had 11 ministers; its main ally, the Indian Union Muslim League, which won 22 Assembly seats, had 5 ministers; the Kerala Congress (Joseph), the Kerala Congress (Jacob), the Revolutionary Socialist Party and the Communist Marxist Party had one minister each in the new cabinet. (ANI)