Grainy CCTV footage from Baramati airfield has emerged, capturing the horrifying moment a Learjet 45 carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar slammed into the ground and burst into flames just short of the runway, killing all five persons on board.

The visuals show the aircraft descending low during its second landing attempt before disappearing from frame, followed seconds later by a massive fireball near the threshold of Runway 11. Officials said the jet crashed around 100 feet before the runway amid poor visibility.