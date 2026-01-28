Condolences pour in for Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar following his tragic death in a plane crash. Political leaders across party lines mourned his demise, calling it a great loss for Maharashtra and the entire nation.

Condolences continued to pour in from across the country on Wednesday following the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was killed in a plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Baramati earlier in the day.

Political Leaders Mourn Pawar's Demise

Speaking to ANI in Rapiur, Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Raman Singh described Pawar's death as a loss not just for Maharashtra but for the entire nation. "The sudden demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash is a great loss for Maharashtra and the entire country. He was known as 'Dada' in Maharashtra politics. He started his political career at a very early age and served six times as Deputy CM," Singh said.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad expressed deep shock over the tragedy, calling the timing particularly painful. "We are deeply saddened by his sudden demise. There was such a big victory in the recent civic elections. This is very painful. He had become a strong pillar of the NDA," he said in Delhi.

Samajwadi Party chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav termed the incident heartbreaking and said his prayers were with the Pawar family. "This is a very painful hour for the Pawar family. I can only pray to the Lord that they are given the strength to bear this sorrow," he said.

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav remembered Pawar as a straightforward and disciplined leader. "I have known Ajit Dada closely since 1990. He valued time, spoke directly, and worked hard. This tragedy has shaken all of us," he said, paying heartfelt tribute.

Investigation and State Mourning Announced

Meanwhile, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has dispatched a special team to Baramati to investigate the crash, which claimed five lives, including Pawar and crew members. The team will analyse flight recorders, aircraft systems, crew records, and ATC data. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a state holiday and three days of mourning.

Pawar, 66, the longest-serving Deputy CM of Maharashtra, is survived by his wife Sunetra Pawar and sons Jay and Parth Pawar. (ANI)