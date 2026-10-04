We cannot say for sure if the TMC will return or fail based on current data. We must watch key indicators over the next five years. These include TMC's organizational unity, Mamata's leadership, the BJP government's five-year record, opposition vote division, and the 2029 Lok Sabha election results. The 2029 Lok Sabha elections will serve as a major political test before 2031. However, we cannot treat the 2029 results as a direct forecast for the 2031 Assembly elections.