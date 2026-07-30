5 9 Image Credit : Asianet News

8th Pay Commission Update

The Rajya Sabha reply did not reveal how many meetings the commission has held or which employee unions it has met. According to the Finance Ministry, the commission is free to decide its own working methods and isn't required to share details with the government while its work is ongoing. Regarding the timeline, the government stated that as per the November 3, 2025 decision, the 8th CPC will submit its report within 18 months of its formation. No revised deadline has been announced.