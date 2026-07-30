8th Pay Commission: Will Salaries Rise? Govt Issues Key Update on Fitment Factor
The Centre has told Parliament that the 8th Pay Commission is working independently. Employee unions are demanding a higher fitment factor, but the government hasn't said if it's looking into these proposals.
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8th Pay Commission Update
Amid growing buzz around the 'fitment factor' under the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), the central government has clarified its stand in Parliament. It stated that the commission is not required to inform the government about its meetings, discussions with stakeholders, or any proposals it is considering.
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8th Pay Commission Update
The government also avoided commenting on demands raised by employee unions. It maintained that the commission works independently within its 'Terms of Reference' (ToR). Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, made this clear in a reply in the Rajya Sabha.
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8th Pay Commission Update
Pankaj Chaudhary was responding to questions about the commission's progress, its talks with unions, fitment factor demands, and the report submission timeline. A specific question was asked: have employee unions demanded increasing the 'family unit' from 3 to 5 members (including parents) for calculating the fitment factor, and is any such proposal being considered?
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8th Pay Commission Update
The government has not confirmed or denied receiving any specific demands. Instead, it repeated that the 8th Pay Commission can set its own procedures. As per its terms, the commission has no obligation to inform the government about its ongoing discussions or recommendations under review.
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8th Pay Commission Update
The Rajya Sabha reply did not reveal how many meetings the commission has held or which employee unions it has met. According to the Finance Ministry, the commission is free to decide its own working methods and isn't required to share details with the government while its work is ongoing. Regarding the timeline, the government stated that as per the November 3, 2025 decision, the 8th CPC will submit its report within 18 months of its formation. No revised deadline has been announced.
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8th Pay Commission Update
The 'fitment factor' is the multiplier used to revise the basic pay of central government employees when a new pay commission's recommendations are implemented. It directly impacts salary revisions, which in turn affects pension and retirement benefits. This is why it's a keenly watched part of every pay commission's outcome.
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8th Pay Commission Update
The 8th Pay Commission is currently holding talks with various stakeholders. During this process, several employee unions have submitted their proposals. While some have asked for a 'fitment factor' of around 3.68, others have suggested a multiplier between 3.0 and 3.5. They argue this would better reflect inflation and the rising cost of living.
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8th Pay Commission Update
Various employee unions have raised another key demand. They want to change the current method of fixing minimum pay. They propose that the family unit should be considered as five members (including dependent parents) instead of the current three. Their argument is that family structures and living costs have changed significantly, and the new pay structure should reflect this.
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8th Pay Commission Update
However, the government's latest reply gives no hint that any of these proposals are being considered. Instead, it makes it clear that the commission's reviews, discussions, and recommendations will remain independent of government influence until it submits its final report.
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