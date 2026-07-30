Heavy rainfall in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, caused landslides on the Kedarnath Highway, disrupting traffic. Authorities are conducting restoration. A high alert is issued as the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers cross the warning mark.

Heavy rainfall triggered landslides and erosion at several locations along the Kedarnath Highway in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, disrupting vehicular traffic, with authorities launching restoration work to reopen the route.

DM Inspects, Orders Swift Restoration

District Magistrate Vishal Mishra inspected the affected stretches of the highway to assess the ground situation and directed officials to restore connectivity at the earliest. Speaking to ANI, Mishra said reports of landslides were received from several locations late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, including on the Kedarnath Highway, which serves as a key route for the Char Dham Yatra and the pilgrimage to Shri Kedarnath Dham.

"I inspected the site, and our teams have done an excellent job; the road has been immediately reopened to traffic, though some large boulders still need to be cleared. I have directed the teams to expedite their removal," he said.

The District Magistrate said he had directed officials to seek assistance from THDC for long-term slope treatment work. He also instructed that a nearby protection wall be inspected with THDC's assistance to determine measures to strengthen it and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Damage and Repair Priorities

During the inspection, Mishra reviewed the damage caused by continuous rainfall. Several stretches of the Kedarnath Highway were affected by landslides, while riverbank erosion was reported at multiple locations. Near Agastyamuni, large quantities of debris and boulders had fallen onto the road from adjoining hillsides. He directed National Highway officials to expedite restoration and repair work at all affected locations and stressed that the safety of pilgrims and commuters should remain the top priority while ensuring the highway is reopened for smooth movement of traffic.

High Alert as Rivers Swell

Meanwhile, amid continuous heavy rainfall in Rudraprayag district, the water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers have risen above the warning mark, prompting the district administration to issue a high alert and direct officials to remain on maximum vigilance.

Authorities have advised residents living along the riverbanks to shift to safer locations if required and instructed all concerned departments to remain prepared to deal with any possible natural disaster.

In view of the India Meteorological Department's weather alert, the district administration has instructed all officials to maintain heightened vigilance across their respective areas. The administration has also directed all concerned departments to remain fully prepared to deal with any potential natural disaster and ensure that relief and rescue teams are on standby with all necessary resources.