8th Pay Commission Update: 'No Need to Report to Us,' FinMin Tells Rajya Sabha
The Centre gave the 8th Pay Commission 18 months to finish its report. The Finance Ministry added that the Commission's 'Terms of Reference' allow it to create its own working style and not inform the government of its sessions.
110
Image Credit : Asianet News
8th Pay Commission Update
The Central Government set up the 8th Pay Commission on November 3, 2025. Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai is its Chairperson, with Professor Pulak Ghosh as a part-time member and Pankaj Jain as the Member-Secretary.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
210
Image Credit : GEMINI
18 months to submit the final report
This Commission's main job is to review the salary, pension, and allowances for Central government employees and pensioners. The Centre has given it 18 months to submit its final report. By August, the Commission will have completed half of its allotted time.
310
Image Credit : AI
Terms of Reference
The Finance Ministry recently told Parliament that the 8th Pay Commission doesn't have to report its progress to the Centre. This is because its 'Terms of Reference' (ToR) gives it full autonomy to decide its own procedures.
410
Image Credit : X
What are the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Pay Commission?
The 'Terms of Reference' or ToR is a written guide that outlines the 8th Pay Commission's scope, duties, and goals. The Central Government approved this document on October 28, 2025. This ToR allows the Commission to work independently and submit its final recommendations without giving the government regular progress updates.
510
Image Credit : gemini
Finance Ministry's explanation on the autonomy of the 8th Pay Commission in Rajya Sabha
On July 28, Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, gave a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. He explained, 'The Commission's ToR has no condition that requires it to regularly inform the government about its progress or discussions.'
610
Image Credit : Asianet News
A resolution has been issued regarding the formation of the 8th Pay Commission
He added, 'The government issued a resolution on November 3, 2025, to form the 8th Central Pay Commission, which includes its ToR. The resolution states that the Commission will decide its own procedures.' This clarification was in response to questions raised by Rajya Sabha MP Javed Ali Khan.
710
Image Credit : Asianet News
The 8th Pay Commission is supposed to submit its report within 18 months of its formation
The minister also said the 8th Pay Commission is expected to submit its final recommendations within the official timeline. 'As per the decision of 03.11.2025, the 8th Central Pay Commission will submit its recommendations within 18 months from its formation,' Chaudhary stated.
810
Image Credit : CHATGPT
Detailed information was sought in Parliament on the following subjects:
Parliament had asked for details on several key points: How many meetings the 8th Pay Commission has held so far; which employee unions it has consulted; and whether unions have demanded increasing the family unit size from 3 to 5 (including parents) for calculating the 'fitment factor'.
910
Image Credit : Getty
Possible deadline for submission of the 8th Pay Commission report-
The 8th Pay Commission has already held several rounds of discussions in different states. It is now inviting stakeholders, including Central government bodies and recognised employee unions, to join its upcoming meetings across India.
1010
Image Credit : ChatGPT
Unique Memo ID
All participants who want an appointment must apply within the given deadlines. They need to submit their applications in a specific format available on the Commission's official website. Every application must mention the 'Unique Memo ID', which is generated after submitting a memorandum on the portal.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos