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8th Pay Commission Update: Big Delhi Meeting Today; What's in Store for Government Employees?
The 8th Central Pay Commission has announced new meetings in Delhi on August 7 and 10 for Central government employees and pensioners. Organisations that have already submitted their memorandums can apply for a slot by July 31.
New meetings for the 8th Pay Commission in Delhi
The 8th Pay Commission has scheduled new meetings in Delhi for August 7 and 10. This is part of its process to gather feedback before finalising recommendations on pay, pension, and service conditions for Central government employees and pensioners. Organisations can apply to attend until July 31.
Official Notification
The commission issued an official notification on July 23. It states that these discussions will be held with various organisations, federations, and unions that are based or registered in Delhi and represent Central government and Union Territory (UT) employees.
Who can participate in the Delhi meetings?
This new announcement comes about two weeks after the commission held discussions in Kolkata on July 9 and 10. During that time, several employee and pensioner groups had expressed concerns about the pace of the commission's work and potential delays in its recommendations.
Who can participate in the Delhi meetings?
The commission has made it clear that only those organisations can apply for a meeting who have already submitted their memorandum but have not yet met with the commission, either in Delhi or any other state/UT.
Details about the meeting venue and schedule
Eligible organisations must submit their applications with their unique memorandum ID by July 31. The commission has said that it will share the details about the meeting's venue and schedule separately at a later date.
Employee Unions and Federations
Employee unions and federations are expected to present their recommendations on various issues. These include pay revision, pensions, allowances, the fitment factor, promotions, career progression, and overall working conditions.
More discussions planned in different states
The commission has clarified that the August meetings are not the final round of discussions. They are planning more talks in Delhi and other states and UTs in the coming months before preparing their final recommendations for the Central government.
Will be published on the official website
Organisations based outside the Delhi-NCR region can apply for meetings in their own state or UT, or a nearby location. The commission will publish the schedule for these future meetings on its official website.
Online Data Collection
Meanwhile, the 8th CPC has extended the deadline for ministries, departments, and UTs to upload employee data. They now have until July 31, 2026, to submit this information through the online data collection portal, as many government bodies had requested more time.
Official Portal
The commission has reiterated that it will only accept data submitted through the official portal. It will not consider any information sent as hard copies or through email.
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