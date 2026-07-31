8th Pay Commission Update: Report Submission Deadline and Salary Hike Timeline Announced
The Centre has finally cleared the air on the 8th Pay Commission in the Rajya Sabha. Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary stated that the commission has to submit its report by May 3, 2027.
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8th Pay Commission Update
The 8th Pay Commission is a hot topic again. The Modi government had announced it last year, and everyone's been talking about it since. The new pay scale is supposed to kick in from January 1, 2026. Now, we have a fresh update on the matter.
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8th Pay Commission Update
Amid all the guesswork about the commission's progress, the Centre has now officially clarified its stand in Parliament. The Minister of State for Finance, in a statement to the Rajya Sabha, revealed the commission's deadline. This came after questions were raised in the house about how far the work has progressed and when employees can expect their new salaries.
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8th Pay Commission Update
Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary announced that the 8th Pay Commission must submit its recommendations by May 3, 2027. He said the government will take a final decision on the salary hike for central government employees only after receiving the report.
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8th Pay Commission Update
The minister also shared that the government formed the 8th Pay Commission on November 3, 2025. The commission has been given a timeline of 18 months to prepare its salary hike recommendations. During this period, the commission can work independently and is not required to submit any interim reports or updates to the government.
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8th Pay Commission Update
So, here's the latest update. According to the current timeline, the commission's final report is expected by May 2027. But the most important thing for employees is that regardless of when the report is submitted, the new pay structure will be implemented with effect from January 1, 2026.
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