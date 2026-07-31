BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has sparked exit rumors by removing the party's name from his X bio, leading to widespread speculation. However, neither Poonawalla nor the BJP has officially confirmed any departure, and the reason for the change remains unclear.

Shehzad Poonawalla, one of the Bharatiya Janata Party's most recognisable national spokespersons, has found himself at the centre of political speculation after removing references to the BJP from his X (formerly Twitter) bio. The move has sparked widespread discussion online, with many questioning whether he is preparing to part ways with the party. However, neither Poonawalla nor the BJP has officially confirmed any resignation or exit, and no formal statement has been issued so far.

The development has also renewed public curiosity about Poonawalla's political career, estimated wealth and professional background. While several websites claim to know his financial standing, there is no official confirmation regarding his assets or income.

Shehzad Poonawalla Drops Party Name From X

Speculation began after social media users noticed that Shehzad Poonawalla had removed the BJP's name from his X bio, prompting rumours of a possible exit from the party. The change quickly became a talking point across political circles, with many interpreting it as a sign of an impending announcement.

Despite the online buzz, there has been no official confirmation from either Poonawalla or the BJP. Until a formal statement is made, the reason behind the bio change remains unclear.

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What is Shehzad Poonawalla's net worth?

Shehzad Poonawalla has not publicly disclosed his net worth. There is no official financial disclosure or verified public record confirming his wealth.

Several biography and entertainment websites estimate his net worth to be between $5.5 million and $7 million (approximately Rs 46–Rs 58 crore). However, these estimates are based on unverified online reports and have not been confirmed by Poonawalla or any authoritative financial publication. As a result, the figures should be treated as speculative rather than factual.

Career and sources of income

Poonawalla first gained national prominence during his association with the Congress before later joining the BJP, where he became one of the party's most visible national spokespersons. He is widely known for representing the BJP in television debates and political discussions.

Although the exact details of his earnings are not publicly available, his reported sources of income are believed to include his political career, media appearances, television debates, public speaking engagements and other professional assignments. However, no official information is available about his salary, assets or annual income.

Until Shehzad Poonawalla publicly discloses his finances or verified records emerge, his actual net worth remains unknown. While online estimates continue to circulate, they should be viewed as unofficial figures rather than confirmed facts.

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