The youth of a nation is never merely a demographic statistic; they are the pulsating heartbeat, the relentless energy that possesses the sheer audacity to alter the course of history.

Prem Shukla, National Spokesperson, BJP: The youth of a nation is never merely a demographic statistic; they are the pulsating heartbeat, the relentless energy that possesses the sheer audacity to alter the course of history. Recently, when the young minds of India united for a cause, they did not find themselves screaming into the void of political apathy. Instead, they were met with the empathetic, decisive, and listening ear of a Central Government that truly understands the essence of Rajdharma.

The nation witnessed what it means to have a responsive, nation-first leadership at the Centre, a government that sheds the arrogance of power to sit across the table, genuinely listen to its youth, and deliver swift justice. This was a meaningful dialogue for democracy, and the youth knew they had a leadership that regards them as the architects of a new India.

As we look back at how the resolution arrived, it leaves us with a profound realization about the evolving nature of our democracy: the immense value of patience and an unwavering belief in a committed government.

While the method of raising voice was impeccably accurate, this episode teaches us that under a leadership which has consistently put the nation first, trusting the system is not a surrender, but a mature choice. The Centre was already weaving a safety net before the fall; they were listening even before the microphones were turned on. Moving forward, maintaining faith in such responsive leadership should truly be the way to go.

A quiet, resolute belief in the government’s intent would have shielded young minds from the toxic anxiety deliberately manufactured by political instigators who wanted nothing more than to see the streets burn. When you have a guardian in New Delhi who treats your pain as their own, patience and trust will always yield the most beautiful and secure resolutions. Through this entire process, the extraordinary sensitivity, maturity, and commitment displayed by the Central Government will be recorded in the pages of Indian politics as a golden chapter of good governance.

Casting aside the bureaucratic red tape that once defined Indian politics, the Centre proved its commitment to the youth. When the students laid bare their pain, the government took immediate, decisive steps, fixed accountability, and ensured that the future of no innocent student was eclipsed. This journey from dialogue to resolution proves that under a strong, decisive leadership, when intentions are pure, even the most complex knots can be untangled without the need for prolonged unrest.

Yet, amidst this democratic churning, the nation also witnessed the most grotesque face of political hypocrisy, which acts as a termite to Indian politics. On one hand, while the Central Government stood with the students with an open heart, a few 'political tourists' from the opposition like Rahul Gandhi & Arvind Kejriwal descended among the students solely to bake their political bread and bask in the flash of camera lights.

The grand theater of becoming the messiahs of students on the streets of Delhi stands in chilling contrast to the staggering apathy these leaders show in their own states.

Those who were taking grand vows of justice on national platforms have gone completely deaf to the tears of the students in their own homes. This is the true face of opportunists who use the raw energy of the youth as a ladder to reach the throne of power, but the moment they are asked to deliver justice themselves, their mouths are securely padlocked. The situation in Punjab is the loudest, most screaming evidence of this hypocrisy.

In a state ruled by leaders who came to power making towering claims of morality and systemic change, a cascade of crucial examination paper leaks has occurred in recent times.

But did any responsible minister step down, taking moral responsibility? Did the state government apply a soothing balm to the shattered hopes of countless young men and women whose futures were swallowed by the darkness of these leaks? Absolutely not.

The state has faced its own series of significant testing controversies. Over the last few years, multiple state-level exams have been compromised: in February 2023, the Class 12 English board exam was cancelled minutes before it started due to a paper leak, and the March 2023 Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) was scrapped after answers were found pre-highlighted on the distributed question papers.

Most recently, in July 2026, police busted a sophisticated cheating racket during the pharmacy officers’ recruitment exam in Faridkot, where candidates paid substantial bribes to use pen cameras and wireless communication devices When it comes to pointing fingers at the Centre, these leaders transform into prophets of revolution, but the moment they must look into their own conscience and fix accountability, the silence of the Punjab government becomes deafening enough to shatter eardrums.

The students there are still wandering for justice, but for these leaders raising the flag of justice in Delhi, the youth of their own state have become entirely invisible. An even more disturbing visual emerges from Kerala, a state where the government preaches day and night about rights and high-minded ideals. This ideological hypocrisy was brutally exposed when the students of Kerala took to the streets with the exact same legitimate demands. The very leaders who masqueraded as the saviors of students in Delhi unleashed their police to mercilessly rain lathis on unarmed, innocent students demanding justice in Kerala.

High-pressure water cannons and tear gas shells were fired at them. It is profoundly tragic and ironic that a state government is attempting to crush the voices of its own youth under police boots and sheer brutality. These state governments can only tolerate dissent when it is directed at their political rivals; the moment a question is asked of them, their true dictatorial and cruel face is unmasked.

Therefore, to the youth of the country, to every brave warrior who was part of this movement this is a time to remain deeply vigilant and fiercely protect your ideological independence. May your hearts always overflow with this warmth, this fearlessness, and this profound patriotism. May you always stand ready to do whatever it takes to fortify the foundations of this nation. But never let your independent thoughts become fodder for those political vultures who use your sacred platform merely to polish their own fading political shine.

This fight was never a conspiracy; it was a righteous step taken toward establishing a just and transparent system. The country has seen that when your demands were true, the Central Government listened to you like an empathetic guardian and took action, whereas state governments like Kerala and Punjab offered their youth nothing but batons, water cannons, and deceit.

Make your own decisions, and do not let the dark clouds of political hypocrisy cast a shadow over the clear sky of your conscience. Keep this truth eternally alive in your minds: the inscriptions of history bear witness that whenever the youth has roared with absolute purity and indomitable courage, the tides of time have been forced to change their course.

Through your peaceful, disciplined, and logical protest, you have proven that true revolution requires lighting the flame of truth and logic, not setting the streets on fire. Your unity and your ideological clarity remain your most infallible weapons.

As Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam rightly said, "Ignited minds of the youth are the most powerful resource on the earth, above the earth, and under the earth."

Youth of India. You must remain just as steadfast, walking unwaveringly on the path of truth. As long as the sacred flame of patriotism continues to burn brightly in your hearts, and as long as you remain fiercely aware of your rights and duties, no political hypocrisy can ever push India's future into darkness. May your minds remain forever ignited with truth, courage, and patriotism, ensuring that no opportunistic ruler ever dares to turn a deaf ear to the voice of India's youth.