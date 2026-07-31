The Ministry of Women and Child Development will observe World Breastfeeding Week 2026 from August 1-7. The ministry is raising awareness about the importance of breastfeeding for child survival, growth, and maternal health across the country.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) will observe World Breastfeeding Week 2026 from August 1 to 7 across the country to raise awareness among families, communities and healthcare providers about the importance of breastfeeding for child and maternal health.

The 'Golden Hour' and Colostrum's Importance

The Ministry said breastfeeding is among the most effective interventions for child survival, healthy growth and cognitive development. It urged families to ensure that every newborn receives breast milk within the first hour after birth, also known as the "Golden Hour."

The Ministry highlighted that colostrum, the first milk produced after childbirth, is rich in antibodies and essential nutrients and should not be discarded. It described colostrum as the baby's first natural vaccine.

Feeding Guidelines: First Six Months and Beyond

Exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months means feeding infants only breast milk, without water, honey, ghutti, glucose or formula, as breast milk alone meets all nutritional and hydration requirements during this period.

The Ministry further stated that complementary foods should be introduced after six months while continuing breastfeeding up to two years and beyond.

Guidance and Health Benefits for Mothers

It encouraged mothers to maintain skin-to-skin contact after birth, breastfeed frequently and seek guidance from ASHA workers, Anganwadi Workers or healthcare providers whenever required. It also said working mothers may express and safely store breast milk.

Breastfeeding also benefits mothers by supporting postpartum recovery and reducing the risk of breast and ovarian cancers, type-2 diabetes and postpartum depression.

Creating an Enabling Environment

The Ministry called upon healthcare professionals, community workers, families and citizens to create an enabling environment that empowers every mother to breastfeed and ensures every child receives the best possible start in life. (ANI)