- Home
- India
- 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Big Salary Hike Coming? Latest Updates and New Rules Explained
8th Pay Commission Latest News: Big Salary Hike Coming? Latest Updates and New Rules Explained
Work on the 8th Pay Commission has started in full swing. The new salary structure could be implemented from January 1, 2026. Read this report for all the details on salary hikes, arrears, and the fitment factor.
17
Image Credit : stockPhoto
8th Pay Commission Latest News
After the official announcement of the 8th Central Pay Commission, there's a lot of excitement among the nearly 1.15 crore central government employees and pensioners. The Union Finance Ministry has already signalled the start of the commission's work, and the salary revision process is now at an advanced stage.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
27
Image Credit : X
8th Pay Commission Latest News
The Government of India formed the 8th Pay Commission through a notification on November 3, 2025. They have appointed former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai as its chairperson. The commission is currently operating from the Chandarlok Building in New Delhi.
37
Image Credit : Gemini
8th Pay Commission Latest News
The commission has already started collecting opinions from various ministries, departments, and employee unions. It has published a detailed online questionnaire with 18 questions for all stakeholders. You must use the MyGov.in portal to submit this feedback. The commission will not accept any emails or hard copies; submissions must be digital. The deadline for giving your opinion is between March 16, 2026, and April 30, 2026, depending on the case.
47
Image Credit : X
8th Pay Commission Latest News
So, when will salaries actually increase? The 8th Pay Commission's recommendations are expected to be effective from January 1, 2026. This is because the term of the 7th Pay Commission ends on December 31, 2025.
57
Image Credit : Google
8th Pay Commission Latest News
However, the commission has been given 18 months to submit its final report, with the deadline ending in May 2027. This means you might have to wait until 2027 to get the increased salary in hand. But don't worry, employees will receive all arrears from January 1, 2026.
67
Image Credit : Getty
8th Pay Commission Latest News
Employee unions are demanding an increase in the annual increment from the current 3% to 5%. They also want the fitment factor to be raised from 2.86 to 3.25. If the government accepts a 3.25 fitment factor, the minimum basic salary could jump from ₹18,000 to as high as ₹58,500. Similarly, the minimum pension is likely to increase from ₹9,000 to over ₹25,000.
77
Image Credit : Google
8th Pay Commission Latest News
According to experts, implementing the 8th Pay Commission could put an additional burden of about ₹2.4 to ₹3.2 lakh crore on the government's treasury. Meanwhile, the Home Ministry has warned employees to be careful of fake 'Salary Calculator' APK files spreading on WhatsApp, as they pose a risk of cyber fraud.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos