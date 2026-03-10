8th Pay Commission: Salary Hike And Arrears Update For Central Govt Employees
The 8th Pay Commission is coming, and it could mean a huge arrears payment for Central Government employees. We break down the expected amount and how it's calculated.
Image Credit : Getty
8th Pay Commission Arrears
Work on the 8th Pay Commission has picked up speed, creating a lot of excitement. Employees from Group A to Group D are expecting a good salary hike and arrears worth lakhs.
Image Credit : Google
8th Pay Commission Latest Updates
The Central Government usually sets up a new Pay Commission every 10 years. The 7th Pay Commission's rules started in 2016, so the 8th should apply from January 2026. Even if it's delayed to January 2027, the government will calculate arrears from January 1, 2026.
Image Credit : Getty
8th Pay Commission
The fitment factor is key for calculating the salary hike. It was 2.57 in the 7th Pay Commission, which set the minimum pay at ₹18,000. Employee unions are demanding a 3.68 fitment factor this time. Even if the government agrees to 3.0, the minimum basic pay will go up by a lot.
Image Credit : Pixabay
8th Pay Commission Formula
Here's the formula: Arrears = (New Basic Pay - Old Basic Pay) x Number of pending months + (Difference in DA, HRA, etc.). Experts estimate the fitment factor for the 8th Pay Commission could be around 3.0. This means the arrears amount could be about 2.9 times the basic pay.
Image Credit : Pixabay
More Updates
Group A: With an old basic of ₹56,100 and expected new pay of ₹1,60,000, the 12-month arrears could be ₹12.46 lakh. Group B: From ₹35,400 to ₹1,00,000, arrears could be ₹7.75 lakh. Group C: From ₹25,500 to ₹72,000, arrears could be ₹5.58 lakh. Group D: With an old basic of ₹52,000, new pay of ₹52,000, and a difference of ₹34,000, 12-month arrears could be ₹4.08 lakh. Note: DA and HRA are not yet included in this.
Image Credit : AI generated
So, what's the final take-home?
Group A officers might get around ₹12 to ₹15 lakh in arrears. Group B employees could receive ₹7 to ₹9 lakh. For Group C, it could be ₹5 to ₹6 lakh, and Group D employees might get up to ₹4 lakh.
Image Credit : Pixabay
House Rent Allowance
The House Rent Allowance (HRA) will also increase based on city rankings. Pensions for about 65 lakh pensioners will rise in line with the basic pay hike. Allowances for education, travel, and medical expenses will also be revised to match current living costs. (Disclaimer: This article is for information only. All calculations are approximate. For accurate details, please check official government websites.)
