8th Pay Commission: Will Central Government Employees' Salaries Double?
Central government employees are hoping the 8th Pay Commission will double their salaries, all thanks to the fitment factor. The 7th Pay Commission's example is giving them hope.
The 8th Pay Commission is the talk of the town among central government employees. Many are expecting their salaries to double if the fitment factor goes up. Some feel a factor of 2.5 or more will massively increase their basic pay. But experts say you shouldn't expect a huge salary jump based only on the fitment factor.
The fitment factor is a formula used to calculate an employee's new basic salary when a pay commission is implemented. First, they merge the current Dearness Allowance (DA) with the existing basic pay. Then, they use the fitment factor to fix the new basic salary. So, while the final number might look big, the actual hike could be smaller.
Let's take the 7th Pay Commission as an example. The fitment factor was 2.57 back then. If an employee's basic salary was Rs 7,000, their new basic pay was fixed at Rs 18,000 after calculations with DA. But the actual increase was only about Rs 2,250.
On top of this basic pay, they add HRA, Transport Allowance, and other allowances. These amounts vary depending on the city, post, and experience. So, even if the fitment factor is high, your take-home salary might not see a massive change.
Based on past experience, the actual salary increase from a new pay commission is usually between 15% and 30%. That's why experts explain that hoping for your salary to double just because of a high fitment factor isn't entirely correct.
