The 8th Pay Commission is anticipated to submit its final report by mid-2027, affecting nearly 50 lakh central government employees and 70 lakh pensioners. Employee unions are demanding a significant increase in the fitment factor to 3.83 and higher HRA rates.

Expectations are growing for the 8th Pay Commission's final report submission to the government, even though it has been more than eight months since the commission was established. Nine rounds of regional stakeholder engagements have been undertaken by the Commission thus far in various states and Union Territories; the most recent round took place in Kolkata on July 9 and 10.

The pay panel meets with a variety of stakeholders through consultations in many cities to get their opinions on changes to salaries, pensions, allowances, and other issues that fall within its purview.

Final Findings By Mid 2027

The Commission is anticipated to provide its final findings by the middle of 2027, according to reports. The federal government will review the proposals when they are presented before making a final decision about their implementation.

In January 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Union Cabinet adopted the 8th CPC. It was then established on November 3, 2025, and given an 18-month deadline to turn in its report. More than eight months have already elapsed as of mid-July, with over ten months remaining.

Nearly 50 lakh central government employees and roughly 70 lakh retirees would be affected by the decision.

Will Salaries Increase? If Yes, How Much?

Employee unions are calling for a greater home rent allowance (HRA), a fitment factor of 3.83, and the reinstatement of the previous pension plan (OPS), albeit these demands are still being discussed.

The minimum monthly compensation for federal government employees will rise from Rs 18,000 to Rs 69,000 if the Commission also suggests a 3.83x fitment ratio and the Center agrees. The minimum salary has increased by 283%.

Additionally, the employee unions want the HRA rates for workers stationed in X, Y, and Z category cities to be revised to 40%, 35%, and 30%, respectively. HRA is now paid to central government workers at rates of 30%, 20%, and 10% of their base pay.