Rajya Sabha witnessed a sharp war of words between Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP leader JP Nadda over police action against protesters. Kharge demanded action, while Nadda defended the police, calling it a 'normal situation'.

Rajya Sabha Disrupted Amid Heated Exchanges

High-voltage drama and heated exchanges between the ruling government and opposition benches continued to disrupt proceedings in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. The Upper House witnessed a sharp war of words between Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP leader J.P. Nadda over the issue of police action against protesters.

Kharge, Nadda Engage in War of Words

Raising the issue of alleged unauthorised intervention and the crackdown on protesters, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge demanded strict action against those responsible. "I request you, people who have gone there unauthorised, they should be punished. Why have they gone? Who are they? Who ordered them? Who ordered? I am asking who are... who asked them to go there? Who ordered? That is why..." Kharge stated amid sloganeering in the House.

Nadda Defends Police Action

Responding to the allegations and specifically addressing comments made by CPI(M) MP John Brittas and Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge, JP Nadda defended the police action, describing it as a "normal law and order situation." "Whatever my friend John Brittas has said, this is a very normal law and order situation that we have to understand. I have been a student activist. I have been arrested many times from the classroom in emergency days when the Congress party was ruling. I have been arrested. I have been arrested," Nadda said.

Asserting that activists must be prepared to face the consequences of law-and-order situations, Nadda added, "It is a normal situation. A student activist has to face... and those who take law and order in their own hand, the police has to act accordingly. And the police has acted accordingly for those cases. They are trying to sensationalise. It is a normal law and order activity which the police undertakes."

Recalling his own experience during the Emergency, the BJP leader further remarked, "And any student activist who wants to do activism should face this. Even I have faced it not once, but many times. When there was the Emergency, I was arrested from the classroom, not once but twice. So this is a very normal situation."

House Adjourned Amid Uproar

Following the uproar, the Rajya Sabha adjourned to meet again at 12 Noon.

The incident relates to July 20, when protesters organised a 'Sansad Chalo' march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament over their demands, during which instances of lathicharge and tear gas shelling were reported as security personnel moved to disperse the gathering.

The 37-day-long CJP student agitation at Jantar Mantar was withdrawn after the government assured protesters of action on their demands. (ANI)