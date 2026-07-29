Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defends her remarks against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, calling them 'the truth' and citing his past actions. She asserts she will not be intimidated by threats of parliamentary action for speaking out.

Priyanka Gandhi Stands Firm on 'Truthful' Remarks Against Joshi

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday dismissed allegations that her remarks inside the House were unparliamentary, standing firm by her recent comments targeting Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. Speaking to reporters, Vadra asserted that her statements were grounded in documented facts and reflected what she termed a systemic attitude toward women, reiterating that she would not be intimidated by threats of parliamentary action or sanctions.

The Congress leader further cited past incidents, including the induction of an individual associated with the 2009 Mangalore pub assault into the BJP by Pralhad Joshi. "What was unparliamentary about it? It was simply the truth. If they want to punish me for speaking the truth, well, I will speak the truth. You have seen that there are videos, and it is not just this instance. Who inducted the man into the BJP who was involved in the Mangalore pub assault on women? Pralhad Joshi did. He was expelled five hours later or whenever it was, but there is a photograph of him being inducted. It is not just a single incident, but it reflects his attitude towards women," she said.

Earlier, Congress Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made remarks against newly appointed Union Education Minister Prahlad Joshi in connection with the Bilkis Bano convicts while targeting the government over issues related to examination irregularities and accountability. Her remarks against the newly appointed minister triggered a heated exchange in the Lok Sabha, as Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Kiren Rijiju accused her of making personal allegations and spreading misinformation against the education minister.

Gogoi Demands Accountability from Home Minister

Meanwhile, Congress MP Gorav Gogoi demanded an immediate explanation from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the use of pellet guns against protesters, alleging that both the Home Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were evading parliamentary accountability. "Our main demand is that the Home Minister give a response, but he is not even present--how will he give a response? I feel that the Home Minister and Prime Minister do not want to take accountability on this issue as to who gave the order to open fire with pellet guns," he said. (ANI)