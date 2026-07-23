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- 8th Pay Commission DA Merger: What's the big deal? Here's the full calculation for govt employees
8th Pay Commission DA Merger: What's the big deal? Here's the full calculation for govt employees
Central government employees and pensioners are really pushing for one big thing with the 8th Pay Commission just around the corner: they want their Dearness Allowance (DA) to be merged with their basic salary.
Merging Dearness Allowance with Basic Pay
What is Dearness Allowance?
So, what's this Dearness Allowance (DA)? It's a part of an employee's basic salary. It helps cushion the blow from rising living costs, or inflation. When the DA goes up, an employee's take-home salary increases, giving them relief. The government usually announces a DA hike twice a year: in March for the January-June period, and in September/October for the July-December period. They calculate it based on the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI-IW).
Dearness Allowance (DA) Calculation
Increase from 58% to 60%
Gratuity and DA
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