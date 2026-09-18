4 14 Image Credit : Asianet News

What's the Benefit of a Salary Hike Every 5 Years?

If a 5-year pay review system is introduced, it will allow the pay structure to be adjusted regularly for changes in the cost of living. The goal of the employee unions' demand is to reduce the need to wait a whole decade for a pay revision. This could also create an opportunity to review pensioners' incomes periodically. However, it has not yet been decided how much the salary increase would be every 5 years. So, this demand should not be seen as an immediate salary hike announcement.