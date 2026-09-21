An Instagram video by 'jhaki_family' featuring men in Mushak (mouse) costumes dancing at a Ganpati event has amassed 265,000 likes and sparked considerable online outrage among users for allegedly hurting sentiments.

An Instagram video posted by user jhaki_family on September 18, 2026, showing individuals dancing in Mushak (mouse) costumes during a Ganpati event, has rapidly gone viral, inciting widespread discussion and significant criticism from viewers.

The controversial clip, shared and identified as '2 days ago' on countless user feeds relative to their viewing time, quickly gained significant traction on the platform. This rapid dissemination underscored the immediate and far-reaching impact of the content, which swiftly garnered 265,000 likes and generated 1,861 comments.

Content of the Viral Clip

The video features men dressed as Mushak, the traditional vahan (mount) of Lord Ganesha, engaging in an energetic dance at what appears to be a Ganpati celebration. The performance, which combines traditional attire with modern dance elements, immediately sparked a strong range of reactions due to its portrayal of a revered religious symbol.

Escalating Outrage and Religious Offence

Online users reacted with a fervent mix of amusement, bewilderment, and, most prominently, outright outrage and profound religious offence. Many comments directly questioned the appropriateness of the act and the respect shown towards revered religious figures and sacred festivals. This sentiment of perceived disrespect formed the core of much of the negative feedback.

Several users expressed their dismay, explicitly stating that the act amounted to mockery and desecration of religious symbols. The sense of sacrilege was further echoed by others. Another pointed comment stated, "Kya majak bana rakha h In chejo k liye to bhagwan khud tumhe maaf nahi karenge .." directly invoking divine retribution for what was seen as an insult to God. Similarly, another user lamented, "Apne bhagwan ka apman karna koi hindu log se hi sikho... mzak bana ke rakha hai..." This powerful statement underlined a widespread feeling among critics that the video represented an unacceptable insult to their faith, questioning the very integrity of the celebration.

Diverse Interpretations and the Digital Discourse

Beyond the wave of criticism, the comment section also presented a fascinating tapestry of varied responses, showcasing the complex interplay of faith, culture, and entertainment in the digital age. While many comments expressed fervent devotion, such as "Har har mahadev " and "Ganpati Bappa morya."

Some viewers, amidst the controversy, viewed the performance purely as entertainment, with comments like "Manoranjan sal Raha hai..." ("Entertainment is happening...") indicating a more detached or lighthearted perspective. This stark contrast highlights a growing divide in how religious practices and symbols are perceived and engaged with in contemporary society, especially when amplified through platforms like Instagram.