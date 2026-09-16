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20 NCC Girl Cadets Conquer 5,578m Parang La Pass in 250-km High-Altitude Himalayan Expedition
20 NCC girl cadets completed a 30-day, 250-km high-altitude trek across Parang La, travelling from Himachal's Spiti Valley to Ladakh's Changthang. The expedition took them through glaciers, snowfields, river valleys and difficult Himalayan terrain.
20 cadets take on one of the Himalayas' toughest routes
Twenty NCC girl cadets from across India have completed a 30-day, 250-km high-altitude trek across the Himalayas, crossing the 5,578-metre Parang La Pass between Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh.
Aparajita-Parang La 2026
The ‘Aparajita-Parang La 2026’ expedition took the cadets from Kibber in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley to Karzok in Ladakh’s Changthang region.
Parang La: A Journey Beyond Limits 🏔️
At 5,578 metres (18,300 ft), Parang La tested the strength, courage and determination of 20 NCC Girl Cadets like never before.
Over 30 relentless days and approximately 250 kilometres of high-altitude trekking, they crossed the raw,… pic.twitter.com/utADjzYBDX
— National Cadet Corps (@HQ_DG_NCC) September 16, 2026
The route included glaciers, snowfields, river valleys and rugged mountain terrain.
NCC's flagship adventure activity
The All India Girls High Altitude Long Trek is a flagship adventure activity of the National Cadet Corps (NCC). The expedition was designed to give young women experience of challenging high-altitude conditions while encouraging greater participation in adventure activities.
Defence Minister flagged off the expedition
The expedition was flagged off from New Delhi by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on August 18. It was later flagged off at Karzok in Ladakh by NCC Director General Lieutenant General Virendra Vats and Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dipti Mohil Chawla, officials said.
A journey of weeks
The cadets travelled with NCC officers, instructors, medical staff and other support personnel during the demanding journey.
Crossing Parang La, at an altitude of 5,578 metres (18,300 feet), required the group to negotiate difficult terrain and high-altitude conditions over several weeks. The journey covered around 250 kilometres and lasted 30 days.
Building confidence through adventure
Congratulating the cadets and staff after the successful completion of the trek, Virendra Vats said such activities help develop leadership, self-confidence, teamwork and endurance among young people.
Cadets selected from different parts of the country
The expedition also brought together cadets selected from different parts of the country, giving the trek a national integration element. Working and travelling together through difficult terrain required the participants to rely on one another and function as a team.
Why Parang La makes the achievement significant
The Parang La region is marked by extreme altitude, glaciers, snowfields, river valleys and harsh Himalayan terrain. At 5,578 metres, the pass presents physical and environmental challenges that make a long trek there considerably more demanding than an ordinary mountain hike.
NCC cadets' Himalayan journey an opportunity to learn
The NCC cadets' expedition was more than a long-distance trek. It combined adventure training with leadership, teamwork, endurance and exposure to difficult conditions, while creating an opportunity for 20 young women from different parts of India to undertake a demanding Himalayan journey together.
(With inputs from agencies)
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