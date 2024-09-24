Rain Alert! West Bengal set to brace heavy downpour due to low pressure

The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rain in West Bengal until Thursday. The downpour is attributed to a low-pressure system that has formed over the Bay of Bengal

Low-pressure area forms

A low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday. As a result, there is a possibility of natural calamities across Bengal throughout the week. Disasters have already started in the districts ahead of Durga Puja

Rain starts

Rain has already started in several districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata. Rainfall is expected to increase from tomorrow

Natural calamities will continue

The Alipore Meteorological Department has said that natural calamities will continue till Thursday due to a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal area

Forecast of thunderstorms

The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted scattered heavy rain. It also said that there could be thunderstorms

Location of low pressure

There is a vortex over the central Bay of Bengal. The vortex is 7.6 km above sea level. The heavy downpour might continue till thursday

Impact of low pressure

The Alipore Meteorological Department said that there is a low-pressure area over the sea near the west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andhra and south Odisha coasts. Due to this, there is a possibility of rain in Bengal, Andhra and Odisha

Yellow alert on Wednesday

There is a possibility of heavy rain in East Medinipur, two 24 Parganas, two Burdwan, Birbhum, Hooghly, Murshidabad districts on Wednesday. Yellow alert has been issued

Rain on Thursday

Heavy rain is likely in parts of Purulia, Jhargram and West Burdwan on Thursday. There is a possibility of thunderstorms in Bankura, East and West Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum and West Burdwan

Rain in North Bengal

The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted rain in almost all the districts of North Bengal till Wednesday and Friday

Yellow and orange alert

Yellow alert has been issued for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Kalimpong on Thursday. Orange alert has been issued. There is a possibility of heavy rain in some places of Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Kalimpong on Friday. A yellow alert has been issued there

