Rain Alert! West Bengal set to brace heavy downpour due to low pressure
The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rain in West Bengal until Thursday. The downpour is attributed to a low-pressure system that has formed over the Bay of Bengal
Low-pressure area forms
A low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday. As a result, there is a possibility of natural calamities across Bengal throughout the week. Disasters have already started in the districts ahead of Durga Puja
Rain starts
Rain has already started in several districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata. Rainfall is expected to increase from tomorrow
Natural calamities will continue
The Alipore Meteorological Department has said that natural calamities will continue till Thursday due to a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal area
Forecast of thunderstorms
The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted scattered heavy rain. It also said that there could be thunderstorms
Location of low pressure
There is a vortex over the central Bay of Bengal. The vortex is 7.6 km above sea level. The heavy downpour might continue till thursday
Impact of low pressure
The Alipore Meteorological Department said that there is a low-pressure area over the sea near the west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andhra and south Odisha coasts. Due to this, there is a possibility of rain in Bengal, Andhra and Odisha
Yellow alert on Wednesday
There is a possibility of heavy rain in East Medinipur, two 24 Parganas, two Burdwan, Birbhum, Hooghly, Murshidabad districts on Wednesday. Yellow alert has been issued
Rain on Thursday
Heavy rain is likely in parts of Purulia, Jhargram and West Burdwan on Thursday. There is a possibility of thunderstorms in Bankura, East and West Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum and West Burdwan
Rain in North Bengal
The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted rain in almost all the districts of North Bengal till Wednesday and Friday
Yellow and orange alert
Yellow alert has been issued for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Kalimpong on Thursday. Orange alert has been issued. There is a possibility of heavy rain in some places of Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Kalimpong on Friday. A yellow alert has been issued there