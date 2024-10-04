Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jharkhand Police Gear Up for Peaceful Elections with Specialized Training

    Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar announced a special training program for police officers to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections in Jharkhand. The program will cover crucial aspects like security and law and order during the election process.

    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 11:03 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 11:03 PM IST

    Ranchi. Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar emphasized the crucial role of police officers in conducting and managing free, fair, and peaceful elections. He stated that just as presiding officers and polling officers undergo election-related training, it is essential to provide training to police officers at all levels involved in election duty. This training will be based on a specifically designed manual.

    Dos and Don'ts During the Election Process

    This initiative aims to provide clarity to officers on duty, enabling them to fulfill their responsibilities swiftly and efficiently. It will also ensure they are well-versed in the dos and don'ts during the election process. He was addressing a one-day training session organized for all Senior Police Officers of the state at the Election House auditorium.

    Discussions on Election Security Arrangements

    Arij Aftab, Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, provided a detailed outline to the officers on pre-election tasks, categorization of polling stations, vulnerability assessment, critical analysis, and security arrangements before, during, and after the polling day.

    Highlighting the Role of Police Officers

    Satyavrat Sahoo, Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, in his training session, highlighted the assessment of the need for the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces, coordination with local police officers, and their deployment with the state police force. He underlined the role of local police officers in these aspects.

    Feedback on the Training Program

    Extensive discussions were held on law and order during elections, including MCC, expenditure monitoring, and relevant issues related to innovation and reforms. Feedback was also taken from the state officials during the training program, and their queries were addressed.

    Presence of Senior Police Officials

    The training session was attended by A.V. Homkar, State Police Nodal Officer; DIG Inderjit Mahatha, State CAPF Nodal Officer; DIG Dhananjay Kumar Kumar Singh, Election Cell, Police Headquarters; DIGs of Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Chaibasa, Palamu, Bokaro, and Dumka ranges; Senior Superintendents of Police/Superintendents of Police of all districts; Police Deputy Superintendents in charge of Election Cells in districts; and officials from the Chief Electoral Officer's office.

     

     

