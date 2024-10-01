Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Andhra Pradesh man embraces love by marrying transgender woman; know their love story

    A young man from Andhra Pradesh has tied the knot with a transgender woman, defying societal norms. Their love story, which began three years ago, has become a heartwarming tale of love and acceptance.

    Andhra Pradesh man embraces love by marrying transgender woman; know their love story RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 9:32 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 9:32 PM IST

    A man from Andhra Pradesh's NTR district has surprised everyone by marrying a transgender woman. The young man, who met and fell in love with the woman three years ago, has embraced love, defying all societal expectations and norms. Nandu, a resident of Vissannapeta, and Nakshatra, a transgender woman from Enkoor, have created a buzz on social media by tying the knot, marking a new chapter in their three-year-long love story.

    Nandu and Nakshatra exchanged garlands and married in a traditional ceremony at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in the presence of representatives from the transgender community. “We decided to get married after a long discussion. However, my family members rejected our marriage proposal. I met with members of the transgender association, and with their support, the marriage took place without any hurdles,” said Nandu. Members of the transgender community from various districts attended the event and wholeheartedly blessed the couple.

     
    Speaking to the media, Nakshatra said, “I came to Enkoor in 2015. I couldn't find a house for rent. People ostracized me. A complaint was even filed against me at the police station,” she said, with tears in her eyes. “I was devastated by the social boycott. I pleaded with the police and the community members. After all this pain, I finally found a house for rent. The community members assured the Sub-Inspector that my conduct in society would be good,” she recalled.

     

     “If my conduct is not proper, I will be sent out of the village,” the police station Sub-Inspector had warned. But I didn't cause any trouble. My behaviour and nature pleased the people here,” she said. The locals took such good care of me that the colony residents who had filed a complaint against me have been treating me like a deity ever since,” she said. Talking about her love, she said, “I trust Nandu. We will adopt a child in the future and live in this colony.”

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chhattisgarh Top Naxal leader many others killed in major operation in Kanker RBA

    Chhattisgarh: 18 Naxals killed in Bastar encounter just days before Lok Sabha polls

    Didnt know about marriage culprit must get maximum punishment says Nikkis father gcw

    Didn't know about marriage, culprit must get maximum punishment, says Nikki's father

    Maharashtra Assembly passes Lokayukta Bill 2022; here's everything you need to know - adt

    Maharashtra Assembly passes Lokayukta Bill 2022; here's everything you need to know

    Gujarat Election 2022: Congress' Manish Tewari hits out at BJP, says, 'reshuffling CMs three times shows..' - adt

    Gujarat Election 2022: Congress' Manish Tewari hits out at BJP, says, 'reshuffling CMs three times shows..'

    India Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi believes shine of gold and silver medals is boosting youngsters confidence-ayh

    PM Modi believes shine of gold and silver medals is boosting youngster's confidence

    Recent Stories

    When Sridevi gave dog biscuit to Ram Gopal Varma; here's what happened NEXT RBA

    When Sridevi gave dog biscuit to Ram Gopal Varma; here's what happened NEXT

    Iranian fire on Israel will have consequences IDF claims readiness amid threat of missile attack from Iran snt

    'Iranian fire on Israel will have consequences': IDF claims readiness amid threat of missile attack from Iran

    Mahalaya 2024: Who was Birendra Krishna Bhadra? Know where to listen Mahishasura Mardini online RBA

    Mahalaya 2024: Who was Birendra Krishna Bhadra? Know where to listen Mahishasura Mardini online

    Rajinikanth undergoes procedure for heart blood vessel-related issue; hospital confirms superstar is stable snt

    Rajinikanth undergoes procedure for heart blood vessel-related issue; hospital confirms superstar is stable

    India manufacturing jobs surge by 7.6%, wages rise 5.5%, GVA leaps 21% in FY-23; FM hails comeback snt

    India's manufacturing jobs surge by 7.6%, wages rise 5.5%, GVA leaps 21% in FY-23; FM hails comeback

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon