Andhra Pradesh man embraces love by marrying transgender woman; know their love story

A young man from Andhra Pradesh has tied the knot with a transgender woman, defying societal norms. Their love story, which began three years ago, has become a heartwarming tale of love and acceptance.

A man from Andhra Pradesh's NTR district has surprised everyone by marrying a transgender woman. The young man, who met and fell in love with the woman three years ago, has embraced love, defying all societal expectations and norms. Nandu, a resident of Vissannapeta, and Nakshatra, a transgender woman from Enkoor, have created a buzz on social media by tying the knot, marking a new chapter in their three-year-long love story.

Nandu and Nakshatra exchanged garlands and married in a traditional ceremony at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in the presence of representatives from the transgender community. “We decided to get married after a long discussion. However, my family members rejected our marriage proposal. I met with members of the transgender association, and with their support, the marriage took place without any hurdles,” said Nandu. Members of the transgender community from various districts attended the event and wholeheartedly blessed the couple.



Speaking to the media, Nakshatra said, “I came to Enkoor in 2015. I couldn't find a house for rent. People ostracized me. A complaint was even filed against me at the police station,” she said, with tears in her eyes. “I was devastated by the social boycott. I pleaded with the police and the community members. After all this pain, I finally found a house for rent. The community members assured the Sub-Inspector that my conduct in society would be good,” she recalled.

“If my conduct is not proper, I will be sent out of the village,” the police station Sub-Inspector had warned. But I didn't cause any trouble. My behaviour and nature pleased the people here,” she said. The locals took such good care of me that the colony residents who had filed a complaint against me have been treating me like a deity ever since,” she said. Talking about her love, she said, “I trust Nandu. We will adopt a child in the future and live in this colony.”

Latest Videos