Redmi 13 to Realme C65: Top 7 smartphones under Rs 13,000

GADGET
Smartphone features 6.72-inch display. The phone has a peak brightness of 1000 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor.
Comes with 6.79-inch touchscreen display. The display sports Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor.
Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It comes with 4GB, 8GB of RAM. The Infinix Hot 50 5G runs Android 14 and is powered by a 5000mAh non-removable battery.
Features a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD screen. It features a 108MP primary camera in addition to a 2MP rear-facing macro camera.
Has a 6.67-inch tall HD+ display. The processor is also fine – MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. This phone comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. Whose resolution is 720×1600 pixels. This phone also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset. Which comes in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
Features a 6.56-inch HD+ display. The phone runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. There is a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth shooter to the back.
Poco C71 launched under Rs 7,000: 5 things to know about it
Vivo V50 to Redmi Note 14 Pro+: Top 6 smartphones under Rs 35,000
Google Pixel 9a: 6 things you should know before buying it
Realme P3 Ultra: 5 reasons why it should be your next smartphone