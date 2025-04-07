GADGET

Redmi 13 to Realme C65: Top 7 smartphones under Rs 13,000

Image credits: Official website

1. iQOO Z9x (Rs 11,999)

Smartphone features 6.72-inch display. The phone has a peak brightness of 1000 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor.

Image credits: iQOO India Twitter

2. Poco M6 Plus (Rs 10,499)

Comes with 6.79-inch touchscreen display. The display sports Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor.

Image credits: Poco website

3. Infinix Hot 50 5G (Rs 10,495)

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It comes with 4GB, 8GB of RAM. The Infinix Hot 50 5G runs Android 14 and is powered by a 5000mAh non-removable battery. 

Image credits: Infinix Twitter

4. Redmi 13 (Rs 12,499)

Features a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD screen. It  features a 108MP primary camera in addition to a 2MP rear-facing macro camera.

Image credits: Redmi website

5. Realme C65 (Rs 11,999)

Has a 6.67-inch tall HD+ display. The processor is also fine – MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. This phone comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Image credits: Realme website

6. Motorola G45 (Rs 11,899)

Comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. Whose resolution is 720×1600 pixels. This phone also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset. Which comes in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Image credits: Motorola India Twitter

7. iQOO Z9 Lite (Rs 10,498)

Features a 6.56-inch HD+ display. The phone runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.  There is a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth shooter to the back.

Image credits: iQOO Website

