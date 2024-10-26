Cyclone Sitrang impact: Know rain forecast during Kali Puja in West Bengal

Cyclone Sitrang didn't significantly impact West Bengal, but brought rainfall to Kolkata and South Bengal. The weather office predicts chances of rain during Kali Puja.

Cyclone Sitrang impact: Know rain forecast during Kali Puja in West Bengal RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 11:30 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

Weather News: Despite concerns, Cyclone Sitrang didn't have a major impact on West Bengal. While the cyclone itself didn't hit, Kolkata and South Bengal experienced heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging in the city and several districts. The main concern now is whether this rain will affect Kali Puja celebrations. Here's what the weather office predicts.

Will rain affect Kali Puja?

Kali Puja falls at the end of the month. According to the weather office, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain for several days starting October 30th, in both South and North Bengal. The Meteorological Department has issued this forecast. Light to moderate rain is expected in several parts of South Bengal on October 30th and 31st. North Bengal is also expected to experience rainfall at the end of the month.

Continuous rain has waterlogged several areas of Kolkata, both in the north and south. Behala is also facing waterlogging issues. While this isn't the first time, the drainage system is questioned every time such a situation arises. Many districts in South Bengal are also experiencing waterlogging, making it difficult for people to venture out. The threat of rain persists, and the Meteorological Department has issued warnings. The possibility of heavy rain hasn't been ruled out. According to the IMD, an orange alert has been issued for 6 districts, a red alert for 4 districts, and a yellow alert for 5 districts tomorrow.

The cyclone made landfall near Dhamra in Odisha. Cyclone Sitrang weakened after landfall in the morning. East Midnapore experienced the most significant impact of the cyclone, with coastal areas experiencing strong winds of 80-90 kmph. Trees and electric poles were uprooted in Nandigram, Khejuri, and Egrai. The weather office predicts improved weather conditions starting tomorrow. Meanwhile, several incidents of electric wires falling into accumulated water due to heavy rain have been reported in Kolkata. The administration has advised everyone to be cautious of electric wires.

