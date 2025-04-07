user
ED raids multiple locations in Chennai linked to TN minister KN Nehru, his son in money laundering case| WATCH

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at multiple locations connected with Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru and his son, Lok Sabha member Arun Nehru. 

ANI |Published: Apr 7, 2025, 11:28 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations in Chennai linked to True Value Homes (TVH) Builders. The raids began early in the morning and are part of an ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

TVH Builders are reportedly under the scanner for their alleged connections with Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru.

The ED's comment on the case under which it carried out searches is yet to be received. Sources, however, suggest that the searches are part of a broader probe into financial irregularities. 

 

