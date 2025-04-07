IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How GT secured 7-wicket win over SRH

Sports
Mohammed Siraj rattles SRH with a fiery spell, removing both openers cheaply.
SRH limp to 45/2 at the end of the powerplay after early setbacks.
Nitish Reddy and Klaasen stitch a 50-run stand but fail to accelerate.
Sai Kishore removes Klaasen and Reddy in quick succession to derail SRH.
SRH manage just 152/8 on a slow surface despite some fight in the middle overs.
GT lose both openers early as Shami and Cummins strike inside four overs.
Skipper Gill and Sundar stabilize GT with a crucial 90-run third-wicket stand.
Washington Sundar smashes 49 off 29 balls, taking apart Simarjeet Singh.
Shubman Gill remains unbeaten on 61, guiding GT with poise and elegance.
Sherfane Rutherford's explosive 35* off 16 wraps up a dominant GT win with 20 balls to spare.
