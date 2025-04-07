Sports

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How GT secured 7-wicket win over SRH

Image credits: ANI

Siraj Strikes Early

Mohammed Siraj rattles SRH with a fiery spell, removing both openers cheaply.

Image credits: ANI

Powerplay Woes for SRH

SRH limp to 45/2 at the end of the powerplay after early setbacks.

Image credits: ANI

Middle-Order Resistance

Nitish Reddy and Klaasen stitch a 50-run stand but fail to accelerate.

Image credits: ANI

Sai Kishore Spins Trouble

Sai Kishore removes Klaasen and Reddy in quick succession to derail SRH.

Image credits: ANI

SRH Crawl to 152

SRH manage just 152/8 on a slow surface despite some fight in the middle overs.

Image credits: ANI

Shami-Cummins Double Blow

GT lose both openers early as Shami and Cummins strike inside four overs.

Image credits: ANI

Gill-Washington Rebuild

Skipper Gill and Sundar stabilize GT with a crucial 90-run third-wicket stand.

Image credits: ANI

Sundar Takes Charge

Washington Sundar smashes 49 off 29 balls, taking apart Simarjeet Singh.

Image credits: ANI

Gill Anchors, Finishes Strong

Shubman Gill remains unbeaten on 61, guiding GT with poise and elegance.

Image credits: ANI

Rutherford Seals the Deal

Sherfane Rutherford's explosive 35* off 16 wraps up a dominant GT win with 20 balls to spare.

Image credits: ANI

Gyokeres to De Bruyne: Latest transfer rumors as clubs make new moves

IPL 2025 highlights in photos: How RR secured a 50-run win over PBKS

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How DC secured 25-run win over CSK?

RCB or Delhi Capitals: THIS IPL team is Urvashi Rautela's favourite