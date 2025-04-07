Nevada to Olympiada: Top 10 biggest gold mines in the World

World News
Location: Nevada, USA
Owner: Barrick Gold, Newmont
Production (MT): 94.2
Location: Indonesia
Owner: Freeport-McMoRan
Production (MT): 55.9
Location: Russia
Owner: Polyus Gold
Production (MT): 32.5
Location: Australia
Owner: Newmont
Production (MT): 24.8
Location: Democratic Republic of Congo
Owner: Barrick Gold, AngloGold Ashanti, Sokimo
Production (MT): 23.3
Location: Dominican Republic
Owner: Barrick Gold, Newmont
Production (MT): 19.5
Location: Mali
Owner: Barrick Gold
Production (MT): 18.0
Location: Nevada, USA
Owner: Barrick Gold
Production (MT): 14.3
Location: Australia
Owner: Kirkland Lake Gold
Production (MT): 11.0
Location: Mauritania
Owner: Kinross Gold 10.0
