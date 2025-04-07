World News

Nevada to Olympiada: Top 10 biggest gold mines in the World

Nevada Gold Mines

Location: Nevada, USA
Owner: Barrick Gold, Newmont
Production (MT): 94.2

Grasberg

Location: Indonesia
Owner: Freeport-McMoRan
Production (MT): 55.9

Olympiada

Location: Russia
Owner: Polyus Gold
Production (MT): 32.5

Boddington

Location: Australia
Owner: Newmont
Production (MT): 24.8

Kibali

Location: Democratic Republic of Congo
Owner: Barrick Gold, AngloGold Ashanti, Sokimo
Production (MT): 23.3

Pueblo Viejo

Location: Dominican Republic
Owner: Barrick Gold, Newmont
Production (MT): 19.5

Loulo-Gounkoto

Location: Mali
Owner: Barrick Gold
Production (MT): 18.0

Cortez

Location: Nevada, USA
Owner: Barrick Gold
Production (MT): 14.3

Fosterville

Location: Australia
Owner: Kirkland Lake Gold
Production (MT): 11.0

Tasiast

Location: Mauritania
Owner: Kinross Gold 10.0

