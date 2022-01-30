Do you have hair loss? What are the reasons? Here's what you can do

Losing 50-100 hair per day is normal; there are 7 reasons why we have hair problems. Dr Deepa Krishnamurthy, Consultant Dermatologist Manipal Hospital Sarjpur Road, Bengaluru, spoke to us about some important factors and how to prevent hair fall; read on

Normally, hair goes through a hair cycle. The hair grows during the Anagen phase, which lasts for two to six years or longer. The hair rests during the telogen phase, which lasts for about three months. At the end of the telogen phase, the hair falls out and is the place is restored by new hair. Losing 50-100 hair per day is normal. Here are some causes of hair loss

Hereditary hair loss

This means that you’ve inherited the genes that cause your hair follicles to contract and eventually stop growing hair. In women, usually overall thinning or a widening partition is noticed. A receding hairline or bald spot at the top of his head is noticed in men.

What can you do: Early treatment can help stop or slow hair loss. It may also help regrow hair. Consult your dermatologist at the earliest for good results

Childbirth, Viral illness, stress or dieting

Through these events, hair goes into a phase called telogen effluvium, where there is excessive shedding of hairs.

What can you do: If the stress stops, your body will readjust and the excessive shedding will end. If the hair fall continues, visit a dermatologist where supplements and peptide serums may be started to recover the hair loss.

Hormonal imbalance

Hair loss can present a symptom of PCOS, thyroid problems or other endocrine disorders.



What can you do: Treatment of hormonal issues restores the hair growth

Nutritional deficiency

If you are deficient in biotin, zinc, iron, Vitamin D, B12, and other essential vitamins and minerals can lead to noticeable hair loss.

What can you do: Supplementation of deficient vitamins

Hair treatments

If you colour, perm, or straighten your hair frequently you could be damaging your hair. The damage can lead to hair loss over the time.

What can you do: Proper hair care and serums to treat the damaged hair helps regrowth

Scalp infections

Infections on the scalp like tinea capitis, scalp folliculitis, seborrheic dermatitis. Can cause temporary loss of hair

What you can do: Treat the infections. Regular cleansing of scalp. Antidandruff shampoos where required

Medications

Certain drugs like blood thinners, chemotherapy drugs, antidepressants and beta-blockers cause hair fall

What can you do: The doctor might be able to reduce the dosage or switch to a different medication.