No needle, no problem: Sodium test reimagined

New tech uses terahertz and sound waves to measure blood sodium without needles, offering safe, real-time monitoring through intact skin.

Science Jul 07 2025
Author: Divya Danu Image Credits: Pixabay
Real-time sodium tracking through your skin

Scientists can now monitor sodium levels using harmless terahertz waves and sound signals, enabling on-the-spot insights for doctors and patients.

Image credits: Pixabay
Mouse to man: Breakthrough sodium sensor evolves

After success in mice, scientists tested the method in human hands, showing clear sodium readings without blood draws or skin damage.

Image credits: Pixabay
Terahertz tech to track your electrolytes

Using low-energy radiation and sound, researchers bypass water interference to detect sodium changes in real time—even beneath human skin.

Image credits: Getty
Wave of change in blood testing begins

With this needle-free tech, sodium levels can now be checked accurately and safely, potentially transforming diagnosis for dehydration and kidney disease.

Image credits: Getty
From skin to science: Sodium goes wireless

By cooling the skin and capturing optoacoustic signals, scientists noninvasively measured sodium shifts in mice and healthy human volunteers.

Image credits: Pixabay
Touchless tech reads your salt levels

The novel approach lets medics monitor sodium via sound and light, promising safer care for patients with kidney, neuro or endocrine conditions.

Image credits: Getty
Terahertz light may replace blood tests soon

Future versions of this tech could track sodium via body areas like the mouth—no cooling, no needles, just fast, safe diagnosis.

Image credits: Getty

