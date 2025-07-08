English

7 Best ways to boost immunity and keep colds and coughs away

lifestyle Jul 08 2025
Author: Nancy Tiwari Image Credits:Getty
Why is a Strong Immune System Important?

The monsoon season brings with it ailments like colds, coughs, and fevers. To avoid these, a strong immune system is essential.

Image credits: pexels
Consume Vitamin-C Rich Foods

Oranges, amla, lemons, and tomatoes are rich in vitamin C, which helps boost immunity. Drinking warm water with lemon and honey every morning is beneficial.

Image credits: pexels
Use Ayurvedic Remedies

Turmeric milk, tulsi decoction & ginger juice boost immunity. A daily mix of tulsi, ginger & cinnamon helps protect against seasonal colds naturally.

Image credits: pexels
Exercise and Yoga

Regular exercise, pranayama, and Surya Namaskar keep the body active and improve immunity. 30 minutes of daily exercise keeps colds and coughs at bay.

Image credits: pexels
Adequate Sleep and Stress-Free Life

7-8 hours of peaceful sleep rejuvenates the body. Stress reduces immunity, so focus on meditation and proper rest.

Image credits: pexels
Improve Digestion

Good digestion is important to avoid colds and coughs. Avoid heavy, oily, and cold foods. Instead, consume easily digestible food, steamed vegetables, and warm water.

Image credits: pexels
Drink Enough Water

Thirst is reduced during the monsoon, but don't forget to drink enough water to flush out toxins. Drinking warm water protects against colds.

Image credits: pexels

