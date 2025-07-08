7 Best ways to boost immunity and keep colds and coughs away

The monsoon season brings with it ailments like colds, coughs, and fevers. To avoid these, a strong immune system is essential.
Oranges, amla, lemons, and tomatoes are rich in vitamin C, which helps boost immunity. Drinking warm water with lemon and honey every morning is beneficial.
Turmeric milk, tulsi decoction & ginger juice boost immunity. A daily mix of tulsi, ginger & cinnamon helps protect against seasonal colds naturally.
Regular exercise, pranayama, and Surya Namaskar keep the body active and improve immunity. 30 minutes of daily exercise keeps colds and coughs at bay.
7-8 hours of peaceful sleep rejuvenates the body. Stress reduces immunity, so focus on meditation and proper rest.
Good digestion is important to avoid colds and coughs. Avoid heavy, oily, and cold foods. Instead, consume easily digestible food, steamed vegetables, and warm water.
Thirst is reduced during the monsoon, but don't forget to drink enough water to flush out toxins. Drinking warm water protects against colds.
