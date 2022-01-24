  • Facebook
    Avoiding afternoon naps to coffee: 8 tips from expert for a good night's sleep

    Sleep deficiency can be linked to high blood pressure, heart-related diseases, and diabetes. So, Asianet Newsable asked Dr Suhas HS, Consultant Pulmonologist, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur, to give us some suggestions and tips to have a good night's sleep and wake up fresh in the morning.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 24, 2022, 3:56 PM IST
    The inception of the pandemic has kept people around the world deprived of their sleep. Having a good night's sleep is the basic necessity of life, just like food, water, air, and shelter. Sleep plays a vital role in regulating our central nervous system and allows your body and mind to rejuvenate. Sleeping deficiency can increase the risk of different ailments like high blood pressure, heart-related problems, lifestyle disease, diabetes and stroke.

    During sleep, many biological processes occur that supports healthy brain function. Getting enough sleep is essential for the immune system to work better, perform metabolic functions correctly, and maintain body weight.

    Sleep deficiency can be linked to many health issues. Regular poor sleep can put one at risk and alter the body metabolism. Adequate sleep can enhance fine motor skills and problem-solving skills for many youngsters under high-performing jobs, etc., in tech cities like Bangalore, Pune etc.

    1. Sleep on time: Do not alter timings.
    2. Adequate physical activities during the daytime: 30 to 45 minutes in the morning.
    3. Early dinner: Lesser quantities.
    4. Avoid tea/coffee during the daytime.
    5. Avoid usage of phones/laptops after 8 in the night. It has a blue light, which keeps us awake.
    6. Read something/listen to music 1 hour before sleep.
    7. Get up early: Don't stay in bed long after getting up. Get exposed to early morning sunlight.
    8. Avoid afternoon naps.

    Almost everyone has an occasional sleepless night, talk to your doctor if you often have trouble sleeping. Identifying and treating it and finding out causes can help you get the better sleep you deserve. Also, try to resolve your concerns or apprehensions before bedtime. Stress management might help. And setting priorities and delegating tasks and meditation also can ease stress.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2022, 4:07 PM IST
