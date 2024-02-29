Xiaomi 14 to launch in India on March 7: 5 things CONFIRMED about new gadget

The Xiaomi 14 is scheduled to launch in India on March 7. Ahead of the launch, there is already a lot that is known about the phone. Here are 5 things that are confirmed about the Xiaomi 14.

The Xiaomi 14 series made its global debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The company showed off the Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. However, Xiaomi has officially announced that the 14 Ultra will not be available in Indian markets this year, so we can put our dreams to rest. For the time being, the Chinese smartphone maker only intends to release the Xiaomi 14 in India.

1. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage will power the Xiaomi 14. There may also be variants with less storage and RAM. 2. A 4,610 mAh battery will be used by the Xiaomi 14. It will enable 50 W wireless, 10 W reverse wireless charging, and 90 W wired charging.





3. On February 29, HyperOS will make its formal debut in India, and the Xiaomi 14 will be the first phone to run this operating system. In India, the first smartphone to come with HyperOS pre-installed was the Poco X6 Pro.



4. The 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display on the Xiaomi 14 will have a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and 1.5K resolution. Additionally, it will have a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits.

5. A 50-megapixel Hunter 900 sensor with optical image stabilization, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an additional 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens will be the three primary cameras found on the Xiaomi 14. It will also have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies.

The Xiaomi 14 will now formally go on sale in India on March 7. We do, however, have an approximate price for the phone in India. The Xiaomi 14 will cost somewhat less than Rs 75,000, although the majority of social media rumors indicate that the phone will cost less than Rs 60,000.