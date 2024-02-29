Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Xiaomi 14 to launch in India on March 7: 5 things CONFIRMED about new gadget

    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

    The Xiaomi 14 is scheduled to launch in India on March 7. Ahead of the launch, there is already a lot that is known about the phone. Here are 5 things that are confirmed about the Xiaomi 14.

    article_image1

    The Xiaomi 14 series made its global debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The company showed off the Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. However, Xiaomi has officially announced that the 14 Ultra will not be available in Indian markets this year, so we can put our dreams to rest. For the time being, the Chinese smartphone maker only intends to release the Xiaomi 14 in India.

    article_image2

    1. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage will power the Xiaomi 14. There may also be variants with less storage and RAM.

    2. A 4,610 mAh battery will be used by the Xiaomi 14. It will enable 50 W wireless, 10 W reverse wireless charging, and 90 W wired charging.

     

    article_image3

    3. On February 29, HyperOS will make its formal debut in India, and the Xiaomi 14 will be the first phone to run this operating system. In India, the first smartphone to come with HyperOS pre-installed was the Poco X6 Pro.

    4. The 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display on the Xiaomi 14 will have a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and 1.5K resolution. Additionally, it will have a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits.

    article_image4

    5. A 50-megapixel Hunter 900 sensor with optical image stabilization, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an additional 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens will be the three primary cameras found on the Xiaomi 14. It will also have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies.

    article_image5

    The Xiaomi 14 will now formally go on sale in India on March 7. We do, however, have an approximate price for the phone in India. The Xiaomi 14 will cost somewhat less than Rs 75,000, although the majority of social media rumors indicate that the phone will cost less than Rs 60,000.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing Phone 2a India launch is almost here Check out expected features, price & more gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a India launch is almost here! Check out expected features, price & more

    MWC 2024 Motorola unveils smartphone that can bend to become wrist watch (SEE PHOTOS) gcw

    MWC 2024: Motorola unveils smartphone that can bend to become wrist watch (SEE PHOTOS)

    MWC 2024 Lenovo showcases transparent laptop concept WATCH video gcw

    MWC 2024: Lenovo showcases transparent laptop concept (WATCH)

    Apple Vision Pro pricing REVEALED Here is how much it reportedly costs tech company to make headset gcw

    Apple Vision Pro pricing REVEALED! Here's how much it costs tech company to make headset

    MWC 2024 Xiaomi Watch 2 with WearOS 3, 65 hours battery life makes global debut; Is it promising gcw

    MWC 2024: Xiaomi Watch 2 with WearOS 3, 65 hours battery life makes global debut; Is it promising?

    Recent Stories

    Is Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding in Jamnagar due to PM Modi's 'Wed in India'? RKK

    Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding in Jamnagar due to PM Modi's Wed in India

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting first child: Actor reveals why he wants 'baby girl' RBA

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting first child: Actor reveals why he wants 'baby girl'

    Locals in Sandeshkhali dance and celebrate arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh after 55 days (WATCH) snt

    Locals in Sandeshkhali dance and celebrate arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh after 55 days (WATCH)

    Rajasthan TADA court acquits 1993 serial bomb blasts main accused Abdul Karim Tunda AJR

    BREAKING: TADA court acquits 1993 serial bomb blasts main accused Abdul Karim Tunda

    Centre ignored trade unions' views while amending labour laws: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr

    Centre ignored trade unions' views while amending labour laws: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon