Apple likely to launch entry-level AirPods Lite this year, may cost THIS much

The Apple AirPods are one of the most sought-after options. With a number of features and impressive ANC capabilities, the AirPods are desired by many tech enthusiasts. Recent reports suggest that Apple is working on bringing a cheaper version of the AirPods later this year.

Apple could bring a new, affordable version of AirPods later this year called the AirPods Lite as per new reports. A major overhaul of the AirPods lineup is anticipated in 2024, as several sources over the last few months have indicated.

With a price point as low as $99 (about Rs 8,100), the new AirPods Lite stand a better chance of taking up in areas like India, where it should retail for less than Rs 10,000. Due to hefty import duties and other levies, the majority of Apple goods in the area are more expensive than those in other nations.

There's a good reason why so many owners of iPhones choose to purchase TWS earphones from other companies at prices around Rs 5,000. If Apple can bring one of its AirPods in this category or even Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 closer to this range, people will happily lap it up.

Regarding the AirPods Lite, given their reduced cost, it's possible that Apple will keep including well-liked features like ANC and playback and volume controls on the stem. In addition, the Lite model's sound drivers can be of lower quality and smaller size than those of the normal and Pro versions of AirPods.

Apple may potentially decide to stop supporting wireless charging, which would require you to use the device's built-in USB C charging connector to charge it wiredly—just like the majority of the reasonably priced earbuds on the market. Along with the new AirPods 4 and the AirPods Pro 4th generation model, Apple is also set to release the AirPods Lite, or whatever they call them.

With so many AirPods available, Apple hopes to increase the number of consumers upgrading or purchasing earbuds for the first time, which will increase consumer choice and support the segment's development. We are also hoping that the iOS 18 update brings some AI tweaks to the AirPods, but it remains to be seen if the upgrade comes to the older models or all of them, including the Lite version.