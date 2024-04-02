Realme 12x 5G with 45W fast charging launched in India; Check out AMAZING specs, price & more

The Realme 12x 5G, the company's newest mid-range smartphone, has been released in India. It is equipped with a 45W SUPERVOOC rapid charging capability and a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor. The Realme 12, Realme 12+, Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+, and Realme Narzo 70 Pro are among the notable variations of the 12 and Narzo series that Realme has introduced in recent months.

Realme 12x 5G Display

The 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display of the Realme 12x 5G has a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and a peak brightness of 950 nits. Additionally, the smartphone has IP54 classification for dust and splash resistance and Panda Glass protection on the front. This means that it can resist mild rain and splashes from any direction, but not complete submersion.



Realme 12x 5G processor

For all graphics-intensive operations, Realme's most recent mid-ranger is equipped with a Mali G57 GPU and a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ CPU. Realme UI 5.0, which is based on Android 14, powers the 12x 5G. Along with this gadget, the manufacturer is also providing three years of security patches and two years of OS upgrades.

Realme 12x 5G camera

The Realme 12x 5G has two cameras on its optical system: a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. An 8MP selfie camera with a field of vision (FOV) of up to 80 degrees is located on the front.

Realme 12x 5G battery

The 5,000mAh battery within the Realme 12x 5G is said to charge the device from 0 to 50% in less than 30 minutes when used with the 45W SUPERVOOC charger that comes with the package.

Realme 12x 5G colours

The Realme 12 smartphone has a watch-shaped camera module on the rear and will be offered in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green as color options.

Realme 12x 5G price, offers and availability

The 4GB RAM/128GB storage model of the Realme 12x costs Rs 11,999, while the 6GB RAM/128GB variant costs Rs 13,499, and the 8GB RAM/128GB variant costs Rs 14,999.

Additionally, Realme is giving SBI, HDFC, and ICICI bank card holders a Rs 1,000 bank discount on the 4GB and 8GB RAM models. This effectively lowers the price to Rs 10,999 and Rs 13,999, respectively. In the meantime, the 6GB version will be qualified for a Rs 500 discount and a Rs 1,000 bank offer, bringing the effective price down to Rs 13,999.



On April 2 at 6 p.m., the smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the Realme website. Furthermore, on April 5 at 12 p.m., a special sale for the smartphone will begin.