iPhone 16 series update: Apple to introduce more brighter colour options?

The new iPhone 16 will not have major changes in its design but the latest rumours suggest that the new version will have two additional colours as compared to the previous iPhone 15 lineup.

Apple is expected to launch the all-new iPhone 16 series in the second half of the year. The introduction of new features to the internet has generated a lot of buzz. While there have been many rumors about the smartphone's design, battery life, and display, some information about its colors has lately surfaced.

Although there won't be any significant design changes to the forthcoming iPhone 16, the most recent rumors indicate that it will come in two more colors than the iPhone 15 selection. Users of the iPhone, who have been anticipating its release with great anticipation, have been agitated over this.

Users will be able to purchase the next iPhone 16 in new tones of purple and white, according per a tipster going by the handle Fixed Focus Digital. The remaining colors—black, blue, green, yellow, and pink—of the most recent iteration will remain the same. Additionally, it has been discovered that Apple plans to include these enhancements not just to the 16 Plus model but also to the normal edition of the device, adding these two additional color variations. This is mostly because, other from the huge display size, the specifications of the basic and plus versions are identical.

What can you expect from iPhone 16 series?

According to the reports, the upcoming iPhone 16 will have a larger battery than the iPhone 15, at 3,561 mAh. Additionally, it has been discovered that the iPhone 16 Plus will have a 4,006 mAh battery. The 3,355 mAh tip for the iPhone 16 Pro is little more than that of the iPhone 15 Pro. With a bigger 4,676 mAh battery, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature the largest battery.

There have been several rumors indicating that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max would have bigger displays. The iPhone 16 Pro Max may have a 6.9-inch screen, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to have a 6.3-inch display. The business has greater plans for June, when the WWDC 2024 keynote will finally offer everyone a chance to witness Apple's reinvigorated focus on AI for all of its products. The Apple iPhone 16 debut is scheduled for September of this year.

