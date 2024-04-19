Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    iPhone 16 series update: Apple to introduce more brighter colour options?

    The new iPhone 16 will not have major changes in its design but the latest rumours suggest that the new version will have two additional colours as compared to the previous iPhone 15 lineup.

    iPhone 16 series update: Apple to introduce more brighter colour options than iPhone 15? gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 3:12 PM IST

    Apple is expected to launch the all-new iPhone 16 series in the second half of the year. The introduction of new features to the internet has generated a lot of buzz. While there have been many rumors about the smartphone's design, battery life, and display, some information about its colors has lately surfaced.

    Although there won't be any significant design changes to the forthcoming iPhone 16, the most recent rumors indicate that it will come in two more colors than the iPhone 15 selection. Users of the iPhone, who have been anticipating its release with great anticipation, have been agitated over this.

    Users will be able to purchase the next iPhone 16 in new tones of purple and white, according per a tipster going by the handle Fixed Focus Digital. The remaining colors—black, blue, green, yellow, and pink—of the most recent iteration will remain the same. Additionally, it has been discovered that Apple plans to include these enhancements not just to the 16 Plus model but also to the normal edition of the device, adding these two additional color variations. This is mostly because, other from the huge display size, the specifications of the basic and plus versions are identical.

    What can you expect from iPhone 16 series?

    According to the reports, the upcoming iPhone 16 will have a larger battery than the iPhone 15, at 3,561 mAh. Additionally, it has been discovered that the iPhone 16 Plus will have a 4,006 mAh battery. The 3,355 mAh tip for the iPhone 16 Pro is little more than that of the iPhone 15 Pro. With a bigger 4,676 mAh battery, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature the largest battery.

    There have been several rumors indicating that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max would have bigger displays. The iPhone 16 Pro Max may have a 6.9-inch screen, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to have a 6.3-inch display. The business has greater plans for June, when the WWDC 2024 keynote will finally offer everyone a chance to witness Apple's reinvigorated focus on AI for all of its products. The Apple iPhone 16 debut is scheduled for September of this year.
     

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 3:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing Phone 3 to launch soon; Check out its expected price and features gcw

    Nothing Phone 3 to launch soon; Check out its expected price and features

    BEWARE Apple users! Government issues high security warning for iPhones, MacBook, and iPad users gcw

    BEWARE Apple users! Government issues high security warning for iPhones, MacBook and iPad users

    Apple likely to launch entry-level AirPods Lite this year, may cost THIS much gcw

    Apple likely to launch entry-level AirPods Lite this year, may cost THIS much

    Realme 12x 5G with 45W fast charging launched in India; Check out AMAZING specs, price & more gcw

    Realme 12x 5G with 45W fast charging launched in India; Check out AMAZING specs, price & more

    iPhone 16 series leak: Upcoming Apple smartphone to feature vertical camera layout? gcw

    iPhone 16 series leak: Upcoming Apple smartphone to feature vertical camera layout?

    Recent Stories

    Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 LEAKED: Swastika Mukherjee's intimate scene OUT RBA

    Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 LEAKED: Swastika Mukherjee's intimate scene OUT

    Air India suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv until April 30 in view of situation in Middle East AJR

    BREAKING: Air India suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv until April 30 in view of situation in Middle East

    Kerala: Idukki, Cheruthoni dam open for visitors till May 31 rkn

    Kerala: Idukki, Cheruthoni dam open for visitors till May 31

    Karnataka: BJP worker dies after being run over by car during election campaign in Kodagu, sec 144 imposed vkp

    Karnataka: BJP worker dies after being run over by car during election campaign in Kodagu, sec 144 imposed

    Do you know Narayana Murthy's 5-month-old grandson will earn THIS much from Infosys dividend? gcw

    Narayana Murthy's 5-month-old grandson set to earn Rs 4.2 cr from Infosys dividend; holding reaches Rs 210 cr

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon