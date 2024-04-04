Nothing Phone 3 to launch soon; Check out its expected price and features

Nothing Phone 3 is expected to come powered by the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset rather than the flagship 8 Gen 3 SoC which could help the brand keep the pricing aggressive. Check details here.

The brand's upcoming smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3, is expected to be released soon, and a recent source suggests that there may be another mid-range luxury phone on the way. Nothing has just released its first Phone 2a gadget, at under Rs 25,000, which is significantly less expensive than the Phone 2 model, which leads the series. However, Nothing probably realizes that the majority of its demand and attention are in the mid-range market, thus the company may be changing its approach with the Phone 3.

The firm may be able to maintain its competitive cost if the Nothing Phone 3 is powered by the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor instead of the flagship 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The new 8s Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm was just released, and in the upcoming months, a lot of "affordable premium" phones may use this technology. In terms of pricing, the Nothing Phone 3 is probably going to be in the range of Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000, which is less than what the Phone 2 cost when it was first released last year.

Nothing focuses on design and software optimisations with its Phone series, and the Phone 3 is unlikely to be any different. However, we are excited to see how the transparent design evolves with the Phone 3, which was rather muted with the Phone 2a model that came out recently.

What else is there to expect from the Phone 3? This time, the smartphone is likely to have a triple camera system, an AMOLED display with variable refresh rate, and quicker charging. Nothing is already working on the next generation of Buds devices, which may include the Nothing Ear 3 with enhanced ANC and sophisticated audio drivers before the Phone 3 is released.